In the past three weeks the Trump administration has brokered two peace treaties that for any other president would be considered earth-shaking. The United Arab Emirates and Israel will sign a peace treaty. Four or five other Mideast nations are expected to fall in line. This is not only good for the region it's good for the world.

On Friday, it was announced that the United States has brought Serbia and Kosovo to the table to stop their 21-year conflict.

I know these articles will not be a part of the mainstream media. After all, it is election year and they cannot give President Donald Trump any positive news.

Michael Loehrer, Dublin