Amidst COVID-19, arguably one of the worst tragedies of modern history, we approach the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

As an American-Muslim, I pray for those who lost their lives that day, both in the attack and the brave first responders.

In the past, Ahmadi Muslims across the United States have arranged hundreds of blood drives to honor the victims of this tragic attack.

While the current pandemic has prevented us from organizing large scale blood drives, I encourage all those who are able to donate blood to do so. Right now, there is a critical blood shortage in America.

We have increasingly been shown just how precious life really is. Let's honor our fellow Americans, those that we have lost and those still with us, by doing this simple act of kindness.

SAFEER AHMAD, NORTH CANTON