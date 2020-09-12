The U.S. paused on Friday to remember — in New York; in Washington; in Shanksville, Pennsylvania; in Columbus and in big and small towns across the land — that 19 terrorists murdered 2,977 people 19 years ago.

Many of us born after World War II have thought of 9/11 as the Pearl Harbor of our time. The United States was attacked with jetliners turned weapons on that day 19 years ago.

Nineteen terrorists hijacked four jetliners, crashed two into the World Trade Center in New York and one each into the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. The last one, Flight 93, might have hit the White House or Capitol if not for heroic passengers who died making sure that didn’t happen.

We remembered their families and friends. We remembered the injured and so many thousands of people who were emotionally scarred by witnessing the horror of the tallest buildings in New York on fire and collapsing into heaps.

We remembered the first-responders and volunteers who raced to help survivors and find those trapped in the rubble, only to learn later that they, too, were victims because the dust and debris they breathed that day damaged their health.

We remembered where we were and the bewilderment we felt.

I remember the surreal image of the sky on that day of horror. It was the brightest, bluest, clear sky I had ever seen. Not a cloud. And soon, not a single airplane, as they all were grounded over concerns that there could be more terrorists out there.

And I remember working with a news staff that fanned out across the country to cover the aftermath.

Today, I remember the essay that retired Dispatch Senior Editor Joe Hallett wrote for the 15th anniversary of the attacks, because he so well captured the feelings that well up each year at this time.

"No one I knew died on Sept. 11, 2001," he wrote.

"From that day to this one, the attacks and the loss have been personal for millions of us who didn’t personally know the victims. The hurt 15 years later remains, no longer in a raw emotional way, but at least in the dull pain of yearning for something lost.

"Because what happened on 9/11 changed our lives. It changed how we live — how we travel, how we regard foreigners, how we feel about one another — it changed our beloved country and the rest of the world, too," Hallett wrote.

He knew that so well in part because he personally witnessed the destruction and talked to the people affected by it.

"The Dispatch sent me to New York City three weeks after the attacks. The paper sent me back on the first, second, third, fifth and tenth anniversaries of 9/11. The agony, the heroism, the faces, the sights and smells — all remain imprinted on the mind’s eye, but gradually fogged by time’s unrelenting rush.

"It scares me," Hallett wrote, "that what happened that day is fading into yet another memorable date on history’s calendar, like Dec. 7, 1941 — the bombing of Pearl Harbor."

I share the concern Hallett expressed four years ago. I fear that time and other events will eclipse the memories of that tragedy and the profound loss.

Now we are under attack in a different way — a pandemic that has so far claimed 64 times more U.S. lives than the terrorist attacks 19 years ago.

As I reflect on this, I better understand why my friend Fred Strawser from Lancaster ends all of his emails with these lines:

December 7, 1941. September 11, 2001.

Remember. Always.

Sadly, we can add another date to that list: The Year 2020.

Remember. Always.

Alan D. Miller is editor of The Dispatch.

amiller@dispatch.com

@dispatcheditor