I recently attended a virtual town hall where state Rep. Allison Russo, Crystal Lett (candidate for Ohio Senate District 16) and Nancy Day-Achauer (candidate for House District 23) discussed important issues facing Ohio veterans and military families. One of those topics included state veteran homes.

During this pandemic, we have seen the hardest-hit places raise the death toll in Ohio, and those places are nursing homes. Largely, the state veteran homes in Ohio have done well keeping the virus at bay, while private nursing homes have not. Unfortunately, there are thousands of veterans waiting for beds at the two state homes, many of which had to be placed in these private facilities because there is not enough space for them.

Ohio should take care of its aging veteran population by opening more state veteran homes across Ohio. And we should support these candidates leading the way on issues facing Ohio veterans.

Anthony Eliopoulos, Columbus