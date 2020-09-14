This editorial represents the opinion of the Dispatch editorial board, which includes the editor, editorial page editor, editorial writers and two community representatives. Editorials, like opinion columns, represent a particular viewpoint and are not to be confused with news stories.

↑ The good thing about a lousy year is it produces plenty of heroes, and as far as we’re concerned, Tiffany Rumbalski is a big one, for creating a one-stop voter information center in her front yard: absentee-ballot request forms, registration forms and how-to-vote info are displayed in front of her Hilliard home along with Vinny Voter, an inflatable dinosaur she hopes will draw attention and takers to the display. Turning out souls to the polls has never been more important.

↓ Iconic events being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic is hardly novel at this point, but some hurt more than others. No BalletMet "Nutcracker" production this year — for the first time in 43 years — means the cursed virus is officially messing with our holiday season. Beside the disappointment for fans of the tradition, it will cost BalletMet $1.4 million.

↔ We guess it’s good that nine major drugmakers have pledged not to cut corners in their efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine, but it’s pretty terrible they felt the need to say something that should go without saying. It’s cold comfort to think that, with President Donald Trump pressuring drug companies, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make something happen, we’re relying on Big Pharma to look our for our interests.

↓ Not even the very rocks and stones can escape social strife this year. In the same day’s paper, we learned that Kent State University might get rid of a big rock that has served as an unofficial billboard because somebody keeps painting "White Lives Matter," considered racist, on it. Then there’s the giant rock on a private property near Canton where somebody keeps painting over the pro-Trump message with progressive slogans like "BLM" and "LGBTQ+." Look, we might appreciate one sentiment more than another, but hijacking other people’s rocks is not cool.

↑ Here’s an easy project guaranteed to bring a smile to anybody’s face: Send a birthday card to a Tuskegee Airman in Ravenna who’s about to turn 102. Asa Newman, who lives at the Home Instead Senior Care Center, would especially like to hear from fellow veterans and active-duty military members. Send care of 102 Birthday, 705 Oakwood St. Suite 107, Ravenna, 44266. The big day is Sept. 21; send those cards today if you can.

↑The vastness of what we don’t know about COVID-19 means we would never be so bold as to say "I told you so," but it’s gratifying — and encouraging — to see that numbers of COVID cases are falling fastest in Ohio counties, including Franklin, where mandatory mask orders have been in place the longest. Surely, many variables are at play. But it’s more evidence that this simple measure, annoying as it may be, saves some people from a nasty and possibly fatal illness.

↔ That Columbus Crew fans were the first in Ohio since March allowed to attend a pro sports competition in person was awesome. Less awesome was their less-than-massive willingness to keep each other safe by keeping masks on whenever they weren’t eating. C’mon, folks: Nobody likes being a safety nag and a masktattle, but, well, see the above item. Let’s make sure "Columbus ‘Til I Die" remains just a slogan.