As the U.S. Justice Department continues its investigation of what it says are the corrupt origins of Ohio’s now-infamous House Bill 6, we’re glad others are raising questions about this lousy legislation, too.

Two examples: The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel wants to know whether the $60 million the feds say went to the fund that former House Speaker Larry Householder controlled came from utility ratepayers; and environmental and consumer groups are calling hooey on HB 6 backers’ claim that it saves ratepayers money.

To review: HB 6 surfaced immediately after Rep. Larry Householder, R-Glenford, was elected speaker in 2019. It provided a $1.3 billion bailout for two nuclear power plants formerly owned by Akron-based FirstEnergy, which was dubious but debatable. The Dispatch and many others opposed it strongly because it set Ohio back immeasurably, by gutting the state’s incentives for clean and renewable energy and even propping up two dirty coal-fired plants.

But the bill was a juggernaut, supported by a massive and deceptive advertising and lobbying campaign. In July, a news bomb dropped that could sink it: An FBI affidavit alleged that HB 6 was the result of a multiyear illegal coordination between Householder and a company that isn’t named, but is clearly identifiable as FirstEnergy. Householder and four associates were indicted on federal racketeering and bribery charges and the investigation continues.

Anyone with even passing acquaintance with politics assumed that FirstEnergy likely was the money behind Generation Now, the 501(c)3 group that bankrolled the pro-HB 6 campaign. The illegal part, according to the FBI, is that Householder personally controlled Generation Now, directing its spending to support other House candidates who would support him for speaker. That put him in the position to make HB 6 happen.

Now, while many are calling for HB 6 to be repealed, the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, a ratepayers’ watchdog, wants the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to audit FirstEnergy to determine whether any of the $60 million that fueled Generation Now came, improperly, from ratepayer funds collected for a specific purpose.

We second the OCC’s motion. The PUCO has earned a reputation for favoring utilities over consumers; it could counter that by taking a good look at some highly questionable dealings.

On another HB 6 front, we applaud the Ohio Environmental Council and others who are pushing back against HB 6 backers’ claim that it saves consumers money. First of all, the money we’re talking about is nickels and dimes. The bill adds a small surcharge to electric bills to pay for the bailouts but removes a slightly larger pair of surcharges that supported energy efficiency and renewable-energy programs, leaving a net result of a few coins "saved" per month.

But as experts point out, the efficiency programs those fees paid for, such as a rebate for buying a more efficient appliance — saved consumers far more than the fees cost them.

And beyond the nickels and dimes is the more important issue of Ohio’s economy and environment. Both would be far better served by robust investment in energy technologies of the future than by propping up the past.

Regardless of Householder’s guilt or innocence, HB 6 was birthed in deception and nonsense. If the PUCO isn’t interested in rooting it out, we trust the FBI and the U.S. district attorney are.