The Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey stated recently that 22 million people don't have enough to eat, about 14% of households are behind on rent, 45% of adults live in households that have lost income from work and 76 million adults said in the past week they found it difficult to pay their usual household bills.

Congress should increase SNAP by 15% now to make food accessible to families. SNAP (food stamps) improves local economies because it is money spent at local retailers and farmers markets. And, today with fires raging in the Western states and floods raging in Southern states, Snap delivers assistance quickly and effectively to victims of those disasters. This aid cannot wait for the Senate to get the urge to go to work.

Further, nearly half of all rental units are owned by individual investors. These "mom and pop" landlords depend on the rental income to pay the mortgage/taxes on that property. The senators should recognize that this domino effect is hitting even while the eviction moratorium is extended. It will impact every state without regard to political party.

What is the rational reason for delay?

Catherine Logsdon, Columbus