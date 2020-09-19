The U.S. Postal Service is not like American corporations that have lost their "for the public good" mandate for being. The post office is not a for-profit business that must cut costs and services and efficiency to survive and be profitable.

The post office is a public utility that serves everyone, that provides services to the least of us, to those hard to reach, to those in poverty and in riches. The post office delivers more than prescriptions (health care) and critical small business supplies (baby chicks) and Social Security checks.

The post office delivers democracy and decency to our doors. Though the post office generates enough revenue to survive, it should not have to, should not have more stringent operation regulations than our most profitable corporations, but it does.

The post office is our democracy at its best. Now it needs help. We the people, voters, should protect it.

CAROL C. MCFALL, WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP