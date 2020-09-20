Congratulations to Bill Morgan for becoming one of the police dispatchers. I know he will do a terrific job, and it’s good to have him back in Tuscarawas County.

I went through the McDonald’s drive-thru at 3 o’clock on Sept. 4 on the Boulevard and two ladies in a blue car right ahead of me paid for my lunch. Thank you so much. It is greatly appreciated. I will pay it forward.

I would like to thank the gentleman who turned in the money envelope that he found at Aldi’s. I am very grateful for you. Thank you so much. It is good to know there are such good people in the world.

I would like to thank the good-hearted soul who found my change purse in the parking lot at Walmart on Sept. 4. Thank you so much.

