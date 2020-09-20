I am a lifelong Republican. I have worked dozens of Republican campaigns but after Mitt Romney’s embarrassing defeat to President Obama, I took a break from politics. As 2016 approached, my candidate was Sen. Rand Paul. In 2016 I made multiple small donations to five candidates. Three Republicans and two Libertarian and none to candidates Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.

My wife and I voted absentee and grappled with whom we would vote for. We trusted Clinton to be dishonest. But we really did not trust Trump. We had nothing to back up the claims he made while a candidate. So, we voted for the one candidate we could trust — Gary Johnson. Johnson had an excellent record of doing what he said he was going to do and delivering results.

Now we are less than two months from Election Day. We have submitted our requests for absentee ballots. And this year when we sit down at our kitchen table and see how much our life has changed since 2016 — lower taxes, more money in savings, debt paid off, pay increases, bonuses, better job opportunities and economic growth — we will cast our votes for President Donald J. Trump.

Charles Sanders, Republican Central Committee member, Canal Winchester