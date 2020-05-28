While area hospitals and public health officials continue to respond to COVID-19, some are planning for what the new normal might look like on the other side of the pandemic.



Ashland County Health Commissioner Heather Reffett said she doesn’t believe there will be a post-pandemic world.



"I don't think that you'll find us ever again deprioritizing the importance of being ready for pandemics," she said. "I think that the disease experts have told us for some years now that this was coming and now that it's here, a lot of the disease experts are saying that pandemics are here to stay."



Reffett said public health experts had to play catch-up when the pandemic hit, however, systems they established, such as contact tracing capacity, will stay in place.



Jennifer Kessel, CEO of Aultman Orrville Hospital, said in an email that the coronavirus pandemic has permanently changed health care in America. Some of the long-term changes will be positive, said Rachel Kandel, Pomerene Medical Group administrator and physician services director.



"One thing that I would say has been a huge blessing and a great progression, I think, for all of health care and public health during this pandemic has been the collaborative relationships," Kandel said. "I think a lot of the collaborative relationships have strengthened greatly for us …"



Those collaborations include other hospital systems, state and local health departments and local elected officials.



Hospital administrators also said the widespread switch to telemedicine — doctor visits done over the internet — is likely here to stay.



"While other industries have already embraced a point and click on-demand model, such as Netflix and Uber, COVID-19 has opened the eyes of health care policymakers and the public to the idea that health care has opportunities to provide on-demand telemedicine as well with remote monitoring and virtual visits," said Kathy Witmer, the director of communications and development at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Health sources have mixed feelings about the transition to online visits. It’s convenient in many ways for patients, said Kessel.



Dr. John Hanna, the owner of Ashland Primary Care, said many of his older patients who don’t own the necessary technology for a virtual appointment are foregoing their regular visits.



He said the decrease in face-to-face exams will have long-term effects on public health as patients manage chronic illnesses and worsening symptoms that are difficult to catch without a physical exam.



Patients might be reluctant to come in for face-to-face visits, Hanna said, even after the extenuating circumstances are over.



"They will say, ‘Well, if I was only seen twice last year, why should I come into the office four times this year when last year I did fine and I was only seen twice?’" he said.



Education key



Reffett said public health officials will place increased emphasis on educating people about screening for and managing chronic health conditions after the pandemic is over. Those with underlying health conditions were hit hardest by COVID-19 and would likely also be more susceptible to future disease outbreaks, she said.



"We will be putting out more public health messaging around, you know, developing a healthy immune system, controlling chronic illnesses … making sure that people understand the importance of having regular annual health visits," she said.



Some patients may lose their primary care doctor — the first line of preventative care — because of the pandemic.



Hanna said that many doctors not affiliated with a larger hospital system will have to close their doors.



Independent doctor offices operate like small businesses without the safety net of a larger corporation, he explained. And like all small businesses, they’re struggling. Already there are few independent doctor offices locally.



Before the pandemic, Hanna saw 16 to 18 patients in the office on an average day. That has dropped to about six patients per day, and about half are televisits. Hanna figures he’s lost about $90,000 in income over three months.



What will the future of health care look like?



Wayne County Health Commissioner Nicholas Cascarelli put it this way: "We will certainly look to do the same services that we’ve done pre-pandemic, but we may have to do them differently, and if it also requires us to do new and different services, we'll certainly entertain that too."







About telemedicine



Pros



Less time-consuming for patients.



Allows patients to stay at home.



Rural or remote patients can access a wider range of specialists.



Cons



Insurances do not reimburse providers at the same rate as in-person visits.



No physical examination.



Inaccessible for some patients.



Technical glitches.