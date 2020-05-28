Perhaps the change COVID-19 has brought to health care is no more evident than in the surge of telemedicine, a seismic shift in delivery of services that doctors and policy experts alike say is likely to remain.



Telemedicine — whether by phone or video — has crept up in use in recent years, particularly for primary care physicians and those offering critical care in emergency departments, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the hands of even specialty doctors and clinicians to re-examine the way they practice medicine and adapt.



Necessity to isolate led to a sudden relaxation of federal privacy rules that had prohibited some less-secure forms of patient/doctor communication like FaceTime and not allowing doctors to communicate from home, where others might overhear.



More importantly, the rules have been relaxed so that Medicaid and private insurers who previously wouldn’t pay for most virtual health-care visits now do so.



So the industry has exploded. And doctors and health care experts say there will be no going back. This, they say, is a seminal moment for medicine.



"If we build this model the right way, it will really revolutionize medicine," said Dr. Obi Moneme, a neurologist who is service line chief for virtual health at the OhioHealth hospital system based in Columbus.



At OhioHealth, there have been about 7,500 video visits and 75,000 telephone appointments with more than 950 physicians and specialists since March 2.



Numbers at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center jumped from 134 video visits and 39 telephone appointments in January and February to 30,944 video visits and 35,710 calls from March 13 through April 27.



Mount Carmel Health System had 19 virtual health care visits from March 15 to April 27 in 2019 compared to 19,532 visits during that span this year.



Nationwide Children’s Hospital had 19 virtual visits in 2019 in the behavioral health department (the only part of the hospital utilizing the technology). Since March this year, the hospital has now performed more than 45,000 telehealth visits in multiple disciplines, with more than half of those by video.



Telehealth appointments could serve a more important role in the coming weeks as more people come into hospitals for elective surgeries. Gov. Mike DeWine removed restrictions May 1 on elective surgeries in the state. To reduce risk of exposure, patients might be encouraged to do their presurgery appointments from home.



Elective surgeries being allowed again could help nursing homes, assisted-living and other skilled nursing facilities financially since more people will be admitted for rehab. But with the availability of telehealth — even if that service doesn’t help with rehabilitation — people might stay home instead of risking infection at a long-term care facility.



"We fully anticipate there's going to be that change in behavior because of the concerns," said Peter Van Runkle, executive director of the Ohio Health Care Association.



To keep all patients and workers healthy, some operators like Avita Health System, which has hospitals in Richland and Crawford counties that are offering telehealth appointments, are requiring a COVID-19 test for every person undergoing elective surgery.



At Nationwide Children’s, Dr. David Stukus had never seen a single patient by video until this March. As he’s adopted virtual visits these the past two months, his patient no-show rate has dropped to almost zero.



As an allergist and immunologist who treats a vulnerable population of kids — both for the fragility of their conditions and because two-thirds of them come from impoverished families and Medicaid qualified — Stukus said not having them risk coming to a hospital setting even during normal times is a good thing.



"Think of it: You don’t have to miss work. You don’t have to find transportation or spend money on gas to drive Downtown to see us," he said. "Wouldn’t it be great if you could live in Portsmouth and can hop on the phone and see an allergy specialist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital? I think patients will soon demand this option."



Stukus said the key to whether this lasts will be whether, after the pandemic ends, government regulations remain in place to allow telehealth to continue and insurers continue to reimburse for it.



Mansfield New Journal Reporter Zach Tuggle contributed to this story.