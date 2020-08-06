MILLERSBURG — When it came to honoring the memory of Skeeter Martin, Western Holmes Fire Department officials knew there were four things that meant the most to the longtime member of the department — his family, the fire department, the fairgrounds and his business.



So, when it came time to do something in his memory, the fire department crew found a way to recognize three of his four passions.



Shawn and Judy Young helped organize fundraising efforts to purchase benches that were donated to the Holmes County Fairgrounds at Harvest Ridge in memory of Skeeter Martin, who died last December. Skeeter’s wife, Pat, works for Harvest Ridge, and his daughter, Tara Sheldon, serves on the fair board.



"It means so much to us, he was so involved with the fire department and he loved those guys immensely," Pat Martin said. "That was his passion, so it means a lot that they did something like this. He was so involved in the fair in his younger years, and now we’ve got grandkids, and to have these benches here for the grandkids and family to see, it’s really special."



Martin said their business shut down the week of the fair because it was so important to him and his family.



The Youngs said the West Holmes Fire District was happy to help perpetuate the memory of Skeeter Martin.



"This is an honor for us to do this for the Martin family," Judy Young said. "Skeeter meant a lot to us and we wanted to do something to honor what he did for our community. For future generations, when they see these benches, they’ll ask what this was about and hopefully somebody will explain about him and his love for the community."



The first thought was to put benches at each of the fire houses (in Nashville and Lakeville) in the Western Holmes District, but Young said Skeeter was more than that. By donating to the fairgrounds, this shows his love for the fair and the entire Holmes County community.



"If it wasn’t for Skeeter’s enthusiasm, and his love for the community, and his drive to get our district to the point of where it is today, I’m not sure we’d be there," Shawn Young said. "Skeeter’s drive helped us develop solidarity in our district."



Martin said some members of the Western Holmes Fire District helped transport Skeeter to Columbus for treatment when he was sick.



"The firemen are such special people," Martin said. "They did so much when my husband was sick and had to make special runs to Columbus. They did it because they knew him and wanted to be there for him. This is just another wonderful thing they have done for him."