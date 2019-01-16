It turned out to be a festive night Jan. 15 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Senior girls basketball player Emily Simon reached 1,000 career points and coach Joy Taylor earned her 100th win with the program as the Wildcats defeated Pickerington North 54-28.

Simon, who will play at the University of Charleston, finished with 10 points and has 1,000 for her career.

“It was really special and I’m really glad I got to spend it with my family who came into town,” Simon said. “It couldn’t have been done without coaches like (Taylor) and my teammates in the locker room. They push me every day and it couldn’t have been done without them.”

Simon is the second Davidson player to reach the milestone, joining 2008 graduate Carmen Reynolds, who finished with 1,085 points and went on to play at Michigan.

Taylor is 100-101 in her ninth season at Davidson. She previously coached at Loudonville, finishing with a 75-75 record in seven seasons.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank