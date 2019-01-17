Westland High School junior Kalil Camara, who moved in from Philadelphia before the school year, will miss the rest of the boys basketball season because of Ohio High School Athletic Association transfer rules.

Beginning this school year, transfer students who do not meet one of the bylaw exceptions must sit out the second half of the season and the postseason.

Previously, student-athletes who did not meet one of the exceptions sat out the first half of the season of the sports they played during the previous 12 months.

Camara finished with a scoring average of 12.2 points per game.

“Our administration appealed to the OHSAA to no avail,” coach Rob Hayes said. “We were aware of the possibility that this would happen, but thought there was a fair case to be made that this move wasn’t motivated by athletic opportunity or competitive advantage. The language of the OHSAA bylaws is pretty strict regarding non-parent households. There are very few exceptions to get a full season in their situation.”

Camara is living with his sister in central Ohio.

Hayes said Camara is allowed to practice and attend games.

Westland was 2-11 overall and 0-5 in the OCC-Central before playing Marysville on Jan. 18.

