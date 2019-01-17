Noah Davidson will lead the Westerville North High School boys soccer program, pending school board approval.

He replaces Drew Buttermore, who resigned Dec. 19 after three seasons.

Davidson is a 2004 graduate who played on North’s last Division I state championship team in 2003. For the last four seasons, he has been an assistant with the New Albany boys program.

“Noah is going to be a perfect fit in resurrecting our program,” athletics director Wes Elifritz said. “He helped do that at New Albany over the past few years and was a great player for us at North and when he played in college at Cincinnati.

“He will bring the type of culture we need on day one. He not only has great experience but he also has great character. … He has a student-first, athlete-second philosophy, and that’s always good to have.”

The Warriors finished 1-12-4 overall and 0-2-3 in the OCC-Buckeye Division last fall.

