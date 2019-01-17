Terin Kinsway just wanted to take care of business.

The senior forward on the Delaware Hayes High School boys basketball team learned before a home game against Marysville on Jan. 15 that he needed 18 points to reach 1,000 for his career but didn't change his approach.

"I didn't want to force things or be tempted to take bad shots, so I tried to put it out of my mind and just take care of business," Kinsway said. "If I was going to get it (Jan. 15), I wanted it to be in the flow of the game and within our offense."

Kinsway scored 11 points in the first quarter of the Pacers' 69-44 win over Marysville, but coach Jordan Blackburn eventually moved him to a guard position to help alleviate pressure from the Monarchs' press and to open the floor and draw defensive attention away from point guard Nate Griggs, guard Addison Harvey and wing player Paul Burris.

Kinsway reached the milestone by making a short jump hook with 6 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the game. Teammates surrounded Kinsway in a brief celebration on the court before his accomplishment was announced to the crowd.

"I knew I needed 18 points and I got some open looks early," said Kinsway, who finished with 18 points against Marysville to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists. "I guess it was supposed to be a secret, but I heard about it. It was a nice celebration and I had a chance to thank my friends and family."

Blackburn didn't anticipate Kinsway would learn about being so close to the milestone.

"We didn't tell him," Blackburn said. "But as you saw, even though he knew, he wasn't going to change the way he played the game. He's very unselfish and humble and he deserves this for all the hard work he's put into it through the years. He's a great role model.

"He had an advantage on his defender, so we let him handle the ball more than usual and he did a great job with that. We played well as a team, got a win and got to celebrate Terin's accomplishment. It was a good night."

Kinsway became the sixth player in program history to reach 1,000 points, joining Mike Wells (1,527), Khalil Iverson (1,222), Nate Walters (1,172), Travis Dalton (1,071) and Gordie Wilson (1,060).

Harvey added 14 points against Marysville, while Griggs had 13 points and Jwan Lyles scored nine.

Lyles became the primary defender on the Monarchs' Jack Christian after the first quarter when Christian made three 3-pointers. Lyles limited Christian to four points the rest of the game.

"I saw a lot of good things out there and Jwan's defense was one of the reasons we got their offense out of sync and we were able to pull away," Blackburn said. "They've got some good offensive players."

The Pacers led Marysville 39-22 at halftime and 57-34 after three quarters.

Delaware, which defeated Olentangy Berlin 59-39 on Jan. 11, was 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the OCC-Cardinal Division before playing Hilliard Darby on Jan. 18.

The Pacers will have a key contest Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Thomas Worthington. The Cardinals and Dublin Jerome also were 5-2 in league play before Jan. 18, tied with the Pacers for second place behind Hilliard Bradley (7-0).

Against Berlin, Kinsway had 18 points, Burris scored 15 and Griggs added 12.

Swim teams prep for league meet

The boys and girls swimming and diving teams are preparing to compete in the OCC-Cardinal meet Friday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Jan. 26, at Thomas.

Both squads finished second in the league behind Jerome last season.

Elizabeth Abahazi will be looking to win the league title in the 500-yard freestyle after placing second last season. Katie Amrine placed third in the 100 backstroke last season, and the Pacers also expect to contend for titles in all three relays, with the help of Abahazi, Emily Abahazi, Lauren Ertz, Valerie Keller, Rena Oyang and Maddie Richardson.

The boys team is expected to be led by Paul Carter, Kael Gannon and Aidan Stojkov. Carter was league runner-up in the 100 breaststroke last season and Gannon placed third in both the 50 free and 100 butterfly. Carter, Gannon and Stojkov will be joined in the relay events by Lucas Pape and Caleb Bucher.

Girls basketball team posts first league win

The girls basketball team was 7-7 overall and 1-7 in the OCC-Cardinal before playing Jan. 18 at Darby.

The Pacers defeated host Berlin 54-52 on Jan. 11 for their first league win and then beat host Grove City 41-29 on Jan. 15.

"We're hoping to pull off some wins the second time around the league," coach Lou Tiberi said. "We think we can surprise some teams and maybe turn around some of those close losses we had in the first round of the league."

Karli Theis had 16 points, Chloe Jeffers scored 14 and Katie Smith added eight against Berlin, and Alyssa Griner had 13 points against Grove City.

Wrestlers fall to Darby in OCC match

The wrestling team won half of its 14 individual matches in its OCC-Cardinal dual against visiting Darby on Jan. 10, but lost 37-31 because of bonus points.

"That's wrestling," co-coach Josh Lamb said. "(Darby) had more pins than we did. They just did a better job of staying off their backs."

The Panthers had four pins and Delaware had two.

The Pacers fell to 2-1 in the OCC-Cardinal and Darby improved to 3-0.

Delaware had a league dual Jan. 17 at Thomas and competed in the Top Gun Invitational on Jan. 18 and 19 at Alliance. The Pacers will play host to Worthington Kilbourne in a league dual Thursday, Jan. 24, before playing host to the Rieman Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Against Darby, Nate Robinson (220 pounds) and Corbin May (182) won by pin, Zach Williams (138) won by technical fall and Tamas Eder (106) won by major decision. Also winning were Zack Raquepaw (132), Emmett Cain (160) and Jacob McCloskey (195).

