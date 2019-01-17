Nathan Castorena has stepped down after two seasons as the football coach at Bexley High School.

The Lions were 1-19 overall and 0-10 in the MSL-Ohio Division under Castorena, including 1-9 overall and 0-5 in the league last season.

“Right now, I am step away from coaching,” said Castorena, who teaches middle-school social studies at Bexley. “With living in Delaware and coaching at Bexley, it made it tough for me to do what I needed to do to get the program going. When you add in having a family and teaching, it’s tough to stretch my time through everything.

“I need to step back and focus on other aspects of my career and life. My wife and kids don’t know a world without dad coaching football, so they will get to see that. Teaching at Bexley is a great job and I’m happy to focus on that.”

Castorena’s wife, Leslie, teaches in the Olentangy school district. They have a daughter Ellis, 6, and a son, Ben, 3.

Castorena previously was the offensive line coach at Olentangy Orange.

