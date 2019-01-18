Late in the first quarter of her team’s 61-43 victory at Hilliard Davidson on Jan. 17, Dublin Coffman High School girls basketball player Jacy Sheldon added another milestone to her already stellar prep career.

Sheldon, a 5-foot-9 senior guard and Ohio State recruit who scored her 1,000th career point and became the Shamrocks’ all-time leading scorer last season, reached the 2,000-point mark on a free throw against the Wildcats.

Play was stopped momentarily for the announcement of the milestone and Sheldon posed for a picture with teammates and a sign that listed her name and “2,000 career points.”

Earlier this month as Sheldon was closing in on the milestone, she said, “That would mean a lot, but it’s not something I pay attention to.”

Sheldon finished with 27 points against Davidson and has 2,018 for her career. If she continues at her season average of 26.8 points, she would surpass 2,200 by the end of the regular season.

According to the state’s all-time records posted on ohsaa.org, the only players from the Central District who have scored more than 2,200 career points are Jonathan Alder’s Lauren Prochaska (2,695 from 2003-07) and Wellington’s Lorenda Haynes (2,221 from 1999-2003). To be one of the state’s top 10 all-time scorers, Sheldon will need to get to 2,387 points.

The state’s all-time leading scorer is Marlene Stollings, who scored 3,514 points for Beaver Eastern from 1989-93.

Coffman improved to 13-1 overall and 7-0 in the OCC-Central Division with the win over Davidson.

