Nathan Castorena has stepped down after two seasons as the football coach at Bexley High School to spend more time with his family.

The Lions were 1-19 overall and 0-10 in the MSL-Ohio Division under Castorena, including 1-9 overall and 0-5 in the league last season.

“Right now, I am stepping away from coaching,” said Castorena, who teaches middle-school social studies at Bexley. “With living in Delaware and coaching at Bexley, it made it tough for me to do what I needed to do to get the program going. When you add in having a family and teaching, it’s tough to stretch my time through everything.

“I need to step back and focus on other aspects of my career and life. My wife and kids don’t know a world without dad coaching football, so they will get to see that. Teaching at Bexley is a great job and I’m happy to focus on that.”

Castorena’s wife, Leslie, teaches in the Olentangy school district. They have a daughter, Ellis, 6, and a son, Ben, 3.

Junior Patrick Beck played linebacker and running back the past two seasons under Castorena, who previously was the offensive line coach at Olentangy Orange.

“Coach taught us that you have to work hard every day both on and off the field,” said Beck, who had 36.5 tackles, including five for loss, last fall. “You have to work hard in practice to make sure you are ready for games, but you also have to work hard in the classroom.”

Beck is one of 11 juniors expected to return next fall. Junior Carter Brenner (WR/DB) caught 35 passes for 294 yards and one touchdown and had 22.5 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season.

Junior linebacker Grant Sheridan had 52.5 tackles, including five for loss. Junior two-way lineman Luke Robinson had 25.5 tackles, including 5.5 for loss.

Jack Dawson (OL), Ethan Fosnaugh (TE/LB; 31 tackles, 4.5 for loss) and Justin Mauk (OL/DL) also are expected to return for their senior season.

“It will be interesting because this will be the third coach we will have had in our four years at Bexley,” Beck said. “As seniors, you have a strong bond, and we definitely expect to see some improvement this fall.”

