There’s a new No. 1 team -- Hilliard Bradley -- in the boys basketball Super 7 after Pickerington Central lost to Pickerington North 65-55 on Jan. 18.

The Jaguars are 12-0 after losing just one game in each of the past two regular seasons.

Dublin Coffman and Canal Winchester are the area’s other undefeated teams and take up the next two spots, followed by the two Pickerington programs.

Columbus South lost to Walnut Ridge 56-46 on Jan. 18 for its first loss, with the Bulldogs dropping from fourth to sixth and the Scots moving back in at No. 7.

In the girls rankings, Reynoldsburg moves back in after beating Gahanna 73-67 on Jan. 17 while Eastmoor Academy drops one spot after losing to Canal Winchester 37-35 on Jan. 14.

Here are our rankings heading into play Jan. 21:

BOYS

1. Hilliard Bradley (12-0)

2. Dublin Coffman (13-0)

3. Canal Winchester (14-0)

4. Pickerington Central (12-1)

5. Pickerington North (10-3)

6. Columbus South (12-1)

7. Walnut Ridge (11-2)

GIRLS

1. Africentric (14-0)

2. Pickerington Central (13-1)

3. Dublin Coffman (13-1)

4. Westerville South (10-2)

5. Watterson (12-2)

6. Reynoldsburg (10-5)

7. Eastmoor Academy (13-3)