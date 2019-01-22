Anne Horton, who guided the Columbus Academy field hockey team to the state championship last fall, has earned national recognition for her contributions to the program.

Horton recently was named 2018 national Coach of the Year in field hockey by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches Association.

Horton was among 23 coaches recognized in various sports nationwide.

The NFHS has been recognizing coaches through the awards program since 1982.

“It really is an honor to receive this award,” Horton said. “I have been blessed to have had wonderful athletes, a dedicated coaching staff and the support of the school’s community over the years. The common link is that we shared the same passion as we worked to find our best each season.”

Horton also credited the support of her family for her success.

Academy captured its first state title since 2013 and Ohio-record 11th overall with a 3-0 win over Hudson in the state final Nov. 3. The Vikings finished 21-0.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank