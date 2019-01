BOYS BASKETBALL

Sophomore Jack Sawyer scored 28 points, including 10 from the free-throw line, to lead Pickerington North to a 65-55 victory over the state’s No. 2-ranked team, Pickerington Central, on Jan. 18.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Junior Lauren Erickson made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as Dublin Scioto edged Olentangy Berlin 51-48 on Jan. 18 to hold on to first place in the OCC-Cardinal Division at 8-1.