Abdi Mohamed is fulfilling a dream.

The 2015 Westerville Central High School graduate was selected by New York City FC with the 19th pick of the second round (43rd overall) in the MLS SuperDraft on Jan. 11.

“This is a dream come true, so just having the opportunity to fight for a contract and have that on the horizon is pretty cool in my eyes,” said Mohamed, who attended the draft in Chicago.

Mohamed said he will report to the team on Friday, Jan. 25, for a physical before leaving for preseason camp.

The regular season begins March 2.

Mohamed played three years at Ohio State before transferring to Akron for his senior season.

A defender, he started 23 of 24 games for Akron, finishing with one goal and five assists. He also played a key role in the Zips’ eight shutouts.

“With my performance this season, I felt confident that I would be drafted, but I still had to go out to the combine (Jan. 3-9 in Orlando, Florida) and perform well,” he said.

Mohamed said he has about 15 credit hours remaining to graduate and plans to eventually earn his degree.

A midfielder at Central, Mohamed was second-team all-state and first-team all-district in Division I as a senior. He had five goals and seven assists to finish his career with 10 goals and 23 assists.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank