The coach who guided the Watterson High School boys soccer team to the most successful period in its history is returning to lead the program beginning this fall.

Chad Smith, who went 63-34-8 from 2010-14 with four Division II district championships and a state runner-up finish in 2013, is taking over after Ed Mikula led the program the last four seasons.

The Eagles also were state semifinalists in 2010 and ’14.

Under Mikula, Watterson went 27-35-8, including 9-7-3 in 2016 and 9-7-1 in 2017 before going 3-10-4 last fall.

“Bishop Watterson is excited to announce that we’ve hired Chad Smith back as our head boys soccer coach,” athletics director Doug Etgen said. “Chad was our coach from 2010-14 and was instrumental in leading our program to four district championships in five years. During that time, coach Smith gained high praise and respect from all his teams, (the players’) parents (and) our community. We look forward to welcoming coach Smith back to lead our soccer team in the future.”

