Sam Abate recently was named the new girls soccer coach at Reynoldsburg High School.

He served as an assistant and junior varsity coach the past five years under Jimmy Stevens, who stepped down after his fifth season last fall.

Under Stevens, the Raiders went 39-47-4, including 10-7-1 last season when they lost to Olentangy Liberty 2-0 in the second round of the Division I district tournament.

Reynoldsburg had seven seniors last fall but is eligible to return sophomore forward Ryanne Buck, who had 23 goals and two assists, as well as juniors Kendall Craiglow (defender), Isa Fuentes (midfielder), Alissa Richmond (goalkeeper) and Alexis Sheffield (goalkeeper).

“(Abate’s) been our assistant and j.v. coach the whole time Jimmy was there,” athletics director Jacob Perkins said. “He really wanted (the job). Jimmy recommended him and he’s got a good rapport with the girls.”

