Needing a new wrestling coach at midseason, DeSales High School athletics director Tom Neubert had a champion on staff to whom he could turn.

Collin Palmer, who won four Division I state championships competing for Lakewood St. Edward from 2006-09, was named Stallions coach Jan. 24. He replaced Nick Preston, who resigned Jan. 15 after 5 1/2 seasons.

“Nick stepped down and we needed to move on,” Neubert said. “Collin has a tremendous amount of coaching experience and he is well-known in the wrestling community. It’s phenomenal for us to have somebody like him in the program who is ready and willing to step into this role. We’re extremely fortunate to have him around. Hopefully, it will be an easy transition.”

Palmer went 147-4 at St. Edward and won the 112-pound state title as a freshman in 2006 before finishing first at 125 as a sophomore, 135 as a junior and 140 as a senior. He signed with Ohio State but injuries cut his career short.

Palmer was an assistant coach under Preston the last two seasons and also runs the CP Wrestling Club, which operates from DeSales.

Assistant coach Eric Potts, the father of Stallions heavyweight Cole Potts, led the team during the Catholic Invitational Tournament that concluded Jan. 20 at Toledo St. John’s.

