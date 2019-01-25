Maddy Vincent of the Bexley High School girls basketball team surpassed 1,000 career points in a 52-45 overtime loss to visiting Licking Heights on Jan. 23.

The senior guard needed 11 points to reach the milestone and finished with 21 as the Lions dropped to 7-7. Vincent also had nine rebounds.

“This is kind of a culmination of all the hard work she had put in over the years,” coach Joshua Price said. “I told her afterward that it was the result of a lot of shots. It wasn’t just the shots she made for points in games, but all of the shots she has taken over the years in practice and in the offseason. That’s what accounted for those points and helped her to reach that milestone.”

