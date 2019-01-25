Grove City High School wrestler Justin Swavely achieved a personal goal in his return to the lineup Jan. 24 at Pickerington Central.

Swavely, a senior who missed action after sustaining a right shoulder injury during the Kevin Cleveland Memorial Tournament on Jan. 5 at Dublin Scioto, earned his 100th career win with a 43-second pin of Central’s Carter Wade at 138 pounds.

“I am so grateful for getting 100 wins and I want to thank my family, teammates and coaches for supporting me all the way,” said Swavely, who is 100-31 for his career.

“I am proud of him as a wrestler to reach 100 wins, but I am even more proud of the character and integrity that he has as a person,” coach Jay DiMasso said.

Senior Hunter Barker also is closing in on 100 wins, as he is 96-46.

Grove City lost to Central 51-21 in an OCC-Ohio Division match. In another league match, Grove City and Pickerington North tied at 36 but the Greyhounds won on criteria for having more pins.

