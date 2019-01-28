This week’s biggest riser in the boys basketball Super 7 is Hilliard Davidson, which quietly continues to get it done and moves into the poll at No. 4.

At 12-3, the Wildcats have posted wins over solid teams such as Olentangy Orange, No. 5 Olentangy Liberty and Upper Arlington and have two losses to No. 2 Dublin Coffman.

Liberty is back in after beating No. 6 Pickerington North 75-64 on Jan. 26 in the Play by Play Classic.

In the girls rankings, Reynoldsburg has won eight in a row and has moved up to No. 4 after blowing out No. 5 Westerville South 68-37 on Jan. 23.

The Gahanna girls have moved back in at No. 7 despite being 11-7 because of a tough schedule it has been navigating. The Lions have lost twice to No. 2 Pickerington Central, once to Westerville South and split with Reynoldsburg, and they also have wins over Liberty, UA and No. 6 Watterson.

Here are our rankings heading into play Jan. 28:

BOYS

1. Hilliard Bradley (15-0)

2. Dublin Coffman (15-0)

3. Pickerington Central (16-1)

4. Hilliard Davidson (12-3)

5. Olentangy Liberty (12-4)

6. Pickerington North (12-4)

7. Columbus South (14-1)

GIRLS

1. Africentric (16-0)

2. Pickerington Central (17-1)

3. Dublin Coffman (16-1)

4. Reynoldsburg (12-5)

5. Westerville South (11-4)

6. Watterson (15-2)

7. Gahanna (11-7)