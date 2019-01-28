Because of his last name, Ethan Yudovich was the final honoree during the New Albany High School swimming and diving program's senior night ceremonies Jan. 22.

As a result, the news that was shared when coach Dave Wharton read Yudovich's biography seemed to have that much more of an impact.

Not only did Yudovich discuss his hydrocephalus, a neurological disease with which he was diagnosed at age 7, but that immediately was followed up with the news of his senior seminar project that he is writing a children's book to promote awareness of the illness.

Wharton, who has coached Yudovich for four seasons, said he was as surprised as anyone at the news, which drew several gasps of admiration and a warm round of applause.

"I didn't know anything about it and he never said anything," Wharton said. "My guess is he didn't want to be treated any differently from anybody else. Ethan is such a great kid that it doesn't surprise me that he's taken that mission."

Yudovich said he has lived a normal life since he was 7, when recurrent headaches and difficulties in school concerned his parents. He was in first grade at the time.

A visit to Nationwide Children's Hospital revealed the hydrocephalus, which is when spinal fluid makes its way to the brain and applies extra pressure to its cavities. Although official figures are not kept, Yudovich estimates only 5 percent of the population has hydrocephalus.

"I had difficulties with math and science because those abilities come from the left side of my brain. My art and music parts (of my brain) were working well so I could still play the piano," he said. "I'd been having headaches for months and then I started to throw up. Finally, my parents said they needed to have my head checked, just to be safe.

"(Doctors) did a CT scan on me and they told my parents: 'He isn't going home. He's going to the ER right now.' "

Yudovich underwent brain surgery during the first week of April 2007 and was in the hospital for about a week.

A ventriculoperitoneal shunt was inserted, draining spinal fluid from Yudovich's brain to his stomach.

"I have to have a checkup about once every three years and they just check my progress," he said. "It's getting better every time."

Hydrocephalus made for easy motivation when it came time for Yudovich to determine his senior seminar project. He decided to write a children's book featuring stories of youths with the illness as well as illustrations.

Its title and length have not been determined. Yudovich has made contact with several children and their families through social media and said he will donate any proceeds from the book, which he plans to self-publish, to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

"It just popped into my head. It's near and dear to my heart. Why not tell that story to everybody?" he said. "Not a lot of people know about it. It's not very life-threatening. So why not let people know about it?"

The idea impressed Yan Omen, a Mandarin teacher at the high school and the primary adviser for his project.

"He has learned a tremendous amount of information," Omen said. "I can't wait to see his book. Ethan is a dedicated and motivated young man. He is also a very fun person. I enjoy having him in class."

Yudovich, who generally swims freestyle and sprint events, plans to major in business in college. He has been accepted to Miami, Ohio and Stetson universities and as of last week was waiting to hear from Ohio State.

Yudovich was second in the 100-yard butterfly (57.68 seconds) during the OCC-Capital Division meet Jan. 26 at home as the boys team won its fourth consecutive league championship. The Eagles scored 445 points to finish well ahead of Big Walnut (281), Canal Winchester (203), Groveport (114) and Newark (53).

Winners were Patrick Daly in the 500 free (5:01.7), Tommy Morris in the 100 fly (54.98), Jordan Rzepka in diving (545.1), Caleb Schmming in the 100 backstroke (57.17), Derden Spychalski in the 200 free (1:48.38), Pearson Spychalski in the 200 individual medley (2:02.82), the 200 free relay (1:33.32), the 200 medley relay (1:41.74) and the 400 free relay (3:34.43).

The girls team won all but one event, amassing 486 points to capture its fifth league title in a row, ahead of Canal Winchester (271), Big Walnut (167), Newark (128) and Groveport (115).

First-place finishers were Olivia Bergmann in the 100 free (57.36), Kiara Crumbley in the 500 free (5:34.94), Lexi Elkovitch in the 50 free (24.93), Olivia Hovorka in the 100 fly (58.7), Mia Lachey in the 200 IM (2:12.74), Stacy Saribalas in the 200 free (1:58.76), Kelly Shur in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.95), Emma Skinner in diving (414.2) and the 200 free relay (1:40.59), 200 medley relay (1:51.75) and 400 free relay (3:44.67).

Wrestling team entering busy stretch

High-stakes matches await the wrestling team within the next week, as it will participate in the Division I, Region 5 team dual tournament Saturday, Feb. 2, at Marysville and then will try to remain undefeated in the OCC-Capital when it takes on Groveport on Feb. 7.

Coach Larry Reichard also expects to field a full team this weekend, when the Eagles will try to win a match in the team dual tournament for the first time since its inception in 2013. New Albany is 0-3 all-time in the event.

Reichard hoped that 106-pounder Brandon Thompson will be able to compete this weekend after sustaining a concussion Jan. 10 against Franklin Heights. Dominic Vyas (113) made weight for a 46-30 home win over Canal Winchester on Jan. 24 and pinned the Indians' Gabe Sanfillipo in 32 seconds.

New Albany is 3-0 in the OCC-Capital.

"It's a good feeling so far," Reichard said. "We should be able to fill every weight class, or at least most of them, from here on out. We're able to have guys hurt and still have guys we can put in the lineup who battle. That's a change of pace from what we've had in the past. It's the culture. Everybody is here to be a part of this team, inspire each other and motivate each other."

New Albany won eight matches against Canal Winchester, including three by forfeit.

The Eagles are seeded ninth of 14 teams in Region 5 and will take on eighth-seeded Big Walnut in the first round. The winner will compete against top-seeded Dublin Coffman in a quarterfinal.

Semifinals and the final will take place later in the day.

The regional champion will advance to the state tournament Feb. 10 at Ohio State.

"This is what you wrestle a whole year for. (February) is the money month," Reichard said. "We've never won a match (in the team dual tournament) but we've been close the past few years. We haven't beaten Groveport in a few years. Hopefully we can fill every weight class and everybody can be on top of their games."

Hockey team upends Patriots

The hockey team began a stretch of four divisional games out of their last five to finish Capital Hockey Conference play with a late turnaround, roaring back from a 2-0 third-period deficit to edge Red Division-leading Olentangy Liberty 3-2 in overtime Jan. 25.

Carson Johnston scored the tying goal with a .7 of a second left in regulation and Ian Hoff netted the game-winner with 1:35 left in overtime for the Eagles, who were tied for 10th with Findlay in last week's state poll. Liberty was ranked seventh.

New Albany lost to fourth-ranked Dublin Jerome 4-3 in overtime Jan. 27 and is 14-7-2-5 overall and 6-2-1-3 with 16 points in the CHC, tied for third in the Red with St. Charles (16, 7-4-1-1) and Upper Arlington (16, 8-4) behind co-leaders Jerome (22, 11-1) and Liberty (22, 10-2-1-1).

The Eagles will finish the regular season this weekend with consecutive games against eighth-ranked UA on Saturday, Feb. 2, and Sunday, Feb. 3.

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the New Albany boys basketball, girls basketball, bowling and hockey teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 1 -- Home vs. Groveport. The Eagles lost to the Cruisers 46-37 on Dec. 21.

Feb. 5 -- At Pickerington Central

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 1 -- At Groveport. The Eagles defeated the Cruisers 55-26 on Dec. 21.

Feb. 5 -- At Pickerington Central

BOWLING

Feb. 3 -- Central District Preview at Columbus Square Bowling Palace in makeup from Jan. 19

*Feb. 4 -- Big Walnut at Capri Lanes

*Feb. 5 -- Olentangy Orange at Capri Lanes

HOCKEY

*Feb. 1 -- Dublin Coffman at Chiller Easton. The Eagles defeated the Shamrocks 8-0 on Nov. 25.

*Feb. 2 -- Upper Arlington at OhioHealth Ice Haus

*Feb. 3 -- Upper Arlington at Chiller Easton

*League contest