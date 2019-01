BOYS BASKETBALL

Garner Wallace scored 30 points as Pickerington Central beat Garfield Heights 79-60 in the Play by Play Classic on Jan. 26 at home.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jacy Sheldon made seven 3-pointers and scored a program-record 52 points as Dublin Coffman beat Eastmoor Academy 87-45 on Jan. 26 in the Nubian Classic at Africentric. Sheldon shot 18-for-24 from the floor and added eight rebounds, six assists and six steals.