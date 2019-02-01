About 100 college football players who competed at the NCAA Division II level last fall, including several from central Ohio, will need to find another school if they hope to continue their careers after Malone University announced Feb. 1 that it was disbanding its program.

The Pioneers played their first season in 1993 as an NAIA program and posted a 10-1-1 record in 1995, but that proved to be the best season in program history. Their last of seven winning seasons came in 2008 when they went 6-4.

After reclassifying to Division II in 2011, Malone went a combined 14-70.

The move is estimated to save the university, which is in Canton, about $1 million annually and comes as part of a campus-wide restructuring that is expected to eliminate a $2.5 million deficit over the next two years.

Malone said it will honor the athletic scholarships of current football players who choose to stay at the school and will maintain the same level of financial aid offered to non-scholarship players.

No other athletic programs were involved in the decision.

Underclassmen from central Ohio who played for the Pioneers when they went 2-8 last fall included sophomore Arrington Dulin (DL) and freshman D’Lacy Bass (DB) from Reynoldsburg, redshirt sophomore Xavier Moore (RB) from Grove City, sophomore Austin Jewell (LB) from Hamilton Township, redshirt sophomore James Curry (slot) from Columbus East, freshman Jalin Jackson (slot) and Jametrius Yarbrough (DB) from New Albany and redshirt freshman Tim Leach (OL) from Centennial.

Matt Kelleher, a former assistant at Capital and Ohio Dominican, was the offensive line coach. Devin Jordan, a former assistant at Ohio State and Otterbein, was serving as the passing game coordinator for wide receivers.

There were only 11 seniors in the program last fall, but one was one of Malone’s all-time greats in Reynoldsburg graduate Ashton Dulin (WR).

Dulin started all 10 games last fall, leading the team in receptions (61), receiving yards (984) and receiving touchdowns (11) and returning 28 kickoffs for 836 yards (29.9-yard average) while leading Division II with three kickoff returns for touchdowns.

He ended his career as the Pioneers’ all-time leader in receptions (189), receiving yards (3,188) and all-purpose yards (5,455) and ranked second in program history in receiving touchdowns (28).

The other player on last year’s team from central Ohio was redshirt senior Kyle Nowak (LB), a Worthington Christian graduate who played in all 10 games, mostly on special teams.

