One of the nation’s top high school football recruits in the class of 2021 and a central Ohio rising superstar announced his college decision Feb. 3.

Jack Sawyer, who completed his sophomore season for Pickerington North in the fall and has emerged as one of the area’s top basketball players this winter, announced on Twitter that he’s committing to play football at Ohio State.

“This whole recruiting process has been a great experience, and I’ve met some amazing people along the way,” Sawyer said in a Twitter post. “With that being said, I’ve talked with my family and decided I have to do what’s best for me and my future. That’s why I’ll be committing to THE Ohio State University!!”

Projected as a defensive end, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Sawyer became a starter as a freshman when the Panthers went 10-3. Last fall as North went 6-4, he finished with 62 tackles, six sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Sawyer also is a candidate to take over at quarterback after serving as the backup last season to senior Mike Lowery, who has committed to Mercyhurst.

This winter, Sawyer is averaging 21.6 points for the Panthers boys basketball team, which is 14-4.

