During four of its state championship seasons, the Africentric Early College girls basketball team also faced Northland in the City championship game.

One thing the Vikings can take solace in is that they beat the Nubians in the 2012 City title game during a season in which Africentric bounced back to win the Division III state championship.

Then in last year's City final, Northland came within a missed basket by Alexandria Hamilton in the final few seconds of upsetting the Nubians, who went on to capture their sixth state title.

Considering Africentric is ranked first in the Division III area and state polls and is third in the USA Today Super 25 national rankings, the Vikings will be considered underdogs when the teams meet for the City title at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at South.

"I can't wait," Hamilton said. "It's going to be a show."

Hamilton, a 5-foot-7 senior guard who has committed to play for St. Francis University, missed five games in January because of a bruised right tibia but has averaged 21.7 points in the three games since returning to the lineup.

Northland is 15-5 overall and 13-0 in the City League-North Division and riding an eight-game winning streak into its game Thursday, Feb. 7, at East. Africentric was 17-0 overall before facing Newark on Feb. 4 and was 11-0 in the City-South before facing Walnut Ridge on Feb. 6.

The Nubians wrapped up their fourth consecutive City-South title and 13th division title in 14 seasons with an 84-29 victory over Eastmoor Academy on Jan. 29.

Africentric has won 10 City titles overall while Northland's title in 2012 was its first since 1998, although the Vikings have appeared in each of the past three City finals and eight of the past 10.

"I hope we can continue to grow because Feb. 9 will be a big game," Vikings coach Jaybee Bethea said. "We had a good game plan last year because we lost at the buzzer. We're going to try to make the game half court. Both (teams') strengths are going up and down, but that doesn't benefit me. This year, we're going to try to make shots. If we make shots, any game is going to change. We've got to make shots and box out."

Africentric senior Jordan Horston, a 6-1 guard and Tennessee commit who will compete in the McDonald's All-American game in April, scored the game-winning basket with 16 seconds left in the Nubians' 44-43 win over Northland last season.

The only other senior on the Nubians' roster is guard Tearra Cook, a Southern Arkansas commit.

Junior guards Alexia Smith and Nyam Thornton and 6-4 junior post player Sakima Walker, along with 6-0 sophomore forward Arianna Smith and sophomore guard Maliyah Johnson, give the Nubians a large group of potential college talent.

"We normally are a full-court pressure type of team, but Sakima does a great job covering ground," Nubians coach Will McKinney said. "For whatever reason, she does a great job of recovering and she kind of really does a really great job on half-court defense, her and Arianna Smith. Nyam Thornton does a great job and is an amazing competitor, and when you've got a kid like Jordan who's the ultimate Swiss army knife, when I'm about to (make a mistake), it's like, 'Jordan help me out.'"

Northland has three other seniors along with Hamilton in forward Sarai Swann and guards Iyauna Bonner and Jaylen Muldrow, but the rest of its roster is comprised of sophomore Azariah Binford (guard) and freshmen Nahdia Alcorn (forward), Jana Browning (post player), Brianna Hamilton (forward) and Tiarra Vance (post player).

"I like the progress definitely of our freshmen," Bethea said. "Their progress has been really good. Overall, we're getting better."

Boys basketball races coming to a close

With three games remaining in City League action, the Northland and Walnut Ridge boys basketball teams held the edge regarding which teams will play for the City title at noon Feb. 16 at Africentric.

Although the Vikings and Beechcroft both were 9-2 in the City-North entering this week, Northland holds the tiebreaker because the Cougars competed in the City final last season.

The Vikings avenged a 67-62 loss to Beechcroft on Dec. 21 by winning the rematch 73-70 on Jan. 29 as N'Keeley Elmore made a pair of free throws with 9.8 seconds left to seal the victory.

Rob Dorsey had 25 points and Elmore scored 21 for Northland, which was 12-5 overall before facing Mifflin on Feb. 5.

The Vikings' home game Feb. 1 against East was postponed because of bad weather and rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 7. They will close league action Friday, Feb. 8, at home against Centennial, which beat Northland 69-63 on Jan. 15.

Beechcroft was 12-5 overall before playing East on Feb. 5 and will play Feb. 8 at Mifflin and Monday, Feb. 11, at home against International.

In the City-South, Walnut Ridge and South both were 10-1 entering this week, but the Scots hold the tiebreaker should the teams end up tying for first because the Bulldogs competed in the City final more recently.

Walnut Ridge improved to 14-2 overall with a 101-51 victory over Independence on Jan. 29 as VonCameron Davis had 37 points and 13 rebounds and Qian Magwood scored 15 points.

The Scots played Africentric on Feb. 4 and Eastmoor on Feb. 5 and close the league schedule Feb. 8 at home against Marion-Franklin.

Walnut Ridge was tied for seventh in last week's Division I area coaches poll.

South was 15-1 overall after beating West 79-55 on Jan. 29, with its only loss coming Jan. 18 when it fell 56-46 at Walnut Ridge.

The Bulldogs, who beat the Scots 78-74 on Dec. 11, were first in last week's Division II area coaches poll and fourth in the state poll.

Swimming teams prep for postseason

The four City schools that offer swimming and diving will open the postseason with sectional competition Saturday, Feb. 9.

The Beechcroft, Centennial and Eastmoor boys and girls teams are in Division II, with the Cougars competing at Columbus Academy, Centennial competing at Upper Arlington and Eastmoor competing at Thomas Worthington. Whetstone is competing in a Division I sectional at UA.

The Whetstone girls scored 125 points to win the City League meet Feb. 2 at Columbus Aquatics Center, ahead of Centennial (81), Beechcroft (23) and Eastmoor (2), while Centennial boys scored 119 points to finish first, ahead of Whetstone (88), Eastmoor (46) and Beechcroft (7).

The Beechcroft girls were led by Zora Whitfield, who won the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 24.71 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:14.11), and Nyrobi Whitfield, who finished first in the 100 freestyle (59.8).

Daylen Allen won the 100 breast (1:12.64) to lead the Eastmoor boys.

Wrestling dual event rescheduled

The City League dual wrestling tournament was postponed Jan. 31 because of bad weather and rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 7, at Mifflin.

Mifflin will face Walnut Ridge and West will battle Whetstone in semifinals, with the championship match to follow.

Last season, Mifflin beat Whetstone 50-24 and West earned a forfeit win over East in the semifinals, and the Punchers then edged West 38-36 in the final.

Walnut Ridge is led by Jenrri Molina (106 pounds), Yaniel Castillo (126), Melvin Patterson (145), Sihlas Padmore (152) and James Miller (195).

Tykel Davis (170) and Eric Shaw (182) are among Mifflin's top competitors.

In the semifinal between West and Whetstone, the match at 120 between the Braves' Jack Zimmerman and the Cowboys' Fatah Abass will be one to watch.

Other top wrestlers for West include Jayce Hutchinson (113), Said Arbo (126), Caitlin Morris (182), Malakye Toles (220 or heavyweight) and Shawndez Clark (220 or heavyweight). Other top wrestlers for Whetstone include Hassan Sesay (160), Preston Buterbaugh (152) and Mikayla Aldamen (220).

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek