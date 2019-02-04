Of the more than two dozen football players from central Ohio who signed with college programs in December, Reynoldsburg High School senior Jay Amburgey has a longer story to tell than some.

His commitment to Ohio University from a list of 15 scholarship offers was the culmination of an experience that began when he was an eighth-grader.

Beginning at that time, Amburgey -- now a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle -- started hearing from NCAA Division III and NAIA programs via email about attending their camps and visiting their campuses.

He began receiving information from Division I programs as a freshman, picked up his first scholarship offer before his junior season and backed up the potential by making special mention all-district as a junior and first-team all-district as a senior.

Along the way, of course, Amburgey also saw the realities of what he calls the "business" of college recruiting.

"My process was stressful but a lot of fun," he said. "I got to go see a lot of special places football-wise and academic-wise. I also got to meet some very cool people along the way as well. The only thing I didn't like about the process was being told a certain thing, but (then having) another thing happen."

Another crop of area players signed with programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision and Division II on national signing day Feb. 6.

For many like Amburgey, it's become common for the recruiting process to take several years.

Factoring in the growing use of social media by athletes and coaches and the increased availability of online highlight videos, combined with evolving NCAA recruiting rules, the process is constantly transforming -- and becoming more complicated -- for all parties.

Building trust between the athletes and the schools pursuing them isn't as easy as it might seem, but that remains key to helping players navigate what can be a nerve-wracking time.

"I first started getting contact my sophomore year, and I started getting offers after my junior football season," said Hilliard Bradley's Zach Hummel, who signed in December with Cincinnati, where he projects to be a defensive lineman. "The recruiting process was good for me. I was getting texts and mail regularly. The only tough part is trying to narrow down the schools. ... The least favorite part is trying to tell how serious a school is and if they mean everything that they say."

The rise of social media and technology

The methods college recruiters used when Mark Crabtree began coaching more than 20 years ago have changed dramatically.

Having completed his 18th season as Dublin Coffman's coach, Crabtree remembers college coaches coming to his school to view VHS tapes of his players, or he'd mail videos of his players to colleges.

"Because of technology, now we send game film through the click of a button," Crabtree said. "The exposure players get today can be much more extensive and national as well."

The rise of Twitter and other social media, as well as websites such as Hudl.com and ScoutingOhio.com, have become crucial in how college recruiters find prospects.

ScoutingOhio.com has a profile for those registered that includes each player's college offers as well as stats and a video.

Perhaps the biggest change that has occurred is players increasingly receiving offers as freshmen and sophomores.

Pickerington North sophomore Jack Sawyer committed to Ohio State on Feb. 3, and Pickerington Central sophomore Lorenzo Styles Jr. also has been offered by Ohio State, among others. Both have had profiles on Hudl.com since before they entered high school.

According to DeSales coach Ryan Wiggins, when a player tells him that he talked with a college coach, Wiggins understands "what he really means is that they talked on Twitter."

"Social media has become a good thing," Hartley coach Brad Burchfield said. "There is so much positive information for kids to access about the realities of the recruiting process. The opportunity for a young man to be on the radar of any college is now readily accessible. All kids have the opportunity to now be in front of college coaches and become evaluated. No one is falling through the cracks."

Both Amburgey and Upper Arlington senior defensive lineman Jackson Ness, who signed in December with Boston College, have had profiles on Hudl.com since they were freshmen in 2015. The service has created numerous highlight videos of them since that time.

According to Hudl.com, it was founded in 2006 and "offers the tools to edit and share video, interact with stats and create quality highlight reels for entertainment and recruiting purposes."

The website claims to have 160,000 active teams and 4.3 million users.

In addition to including the positions and year in school of each player, it also lists the player's height and weight, his time in the 40-yard run and how much he can lift.

"That first offer is really the most difficult one to get because once you get the first one, it proves to other schools that you're a good player and then offering is much more justified," Ness said. "I would get texts, phone calls, mass emails, which were annoying, and letters. The amount of letters I got was kind of ridiculous, but some of the letters you could tell were legitimate and well-meaning."

The future of recruiting

The December early signing period, which was added by the NCAA in 2017, immediately became the time when many of the nation's highest-rated prospects signed their letters of intent.

Because many Power Five conference schools in the FBS have a limited number of spots remaining in their 2019 recruiting classes, the February signing period now is when smaller schools make their biggest pushes for late-blooming seniors or others who elected to wait.

One uncertainty for high school players going forward is how the NCAA's addition of a transfer portal will affect the number of scholarship offers available.

According to a story on ESPN.com in mid-January, there were nearly 50 undecided players in the transfer portal, which was created last October for college players wishing to initiate contact with other programs.

"I think that the new transfer portal will change the way schools recruit," Bradley coach Mike LoParo said. "A player can basically become a free agent with no strings attached and transfer to a different school. This may hurt the chances of current high school players as schools hold on to open scholarships hoping to land transfers."

Reynoldsburg coach Buddy White, who spent six years coaching collegiately and has been coaching at the prep level for nearly three decades, wouldn't be surprised if the day comes when high school athletes elect, or are encouraged by college programs, to "stop playing" once they've announced their commitment.

It's part of a growing trend he sees regarding college programs protecting their investments. Similarly, some college players have started skipping bowl games to prepare for the NFL draft.

"When I first started, the academic guidelines were much lower than they are now," White said. "Before, schools would take chances on borderline kids, (but) not anymore. Many schools are now only looking at kids with 3.0 (GPAs) and above.

"In the future, I think that coaches will no longer feel compelled to visit schools. Even now, coaches want us to email our prospect list to them. In the past, they would stop by the school to pick them up. They'll know who they're interested in before they come to the schools."

According to Burchfield, who played for Division III Marietta in the mid-1990s, athletes must understand the importance of finding the school that is the best fit for them.

"It's a hard reality for them to understand that if they don't meet the size, speed, academic and performance requirements, they might not be attractive to the school of their dreams," he said. "The kids that are best successful are those that ... understand that a true love of the game and a love of the process of development is critical to their success."

