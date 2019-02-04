Competing in the Division II state tournament for the first time last season has had a life-changing impact on Hartley High School wrestler Griffin Rathburn.

The senior placed eighth at 195 pounds and plans to have a different mentality if he makes it back to Ohio State for the state tournament next month.

"Walking through the tunnel being with the best guys in the state (last season) helped me to have a chip on my shoulder this year not to wrestle scared or hold anything back," Rathburn said. "Nothing is guaranteed, so you just have to keep working hard to have a second go-round at the state tournament. The hard work really paid off (last year) and (it was an) experience that a lot of people don't get."

Rathburn likely has a more keen understanding about the ups and downs of his sport than most considering his family background.

His father, John, was Hamilton Township's coach from 1992-2003 and serves as an assistant coach for the Hawks under Kevin Petrella, and his brother, Grant, is a 2014 Hartley graduate who was the first wrestler in program history to be a three-time state qualifier.

After going 0-2 at state in 2012 and 1-2 in 2013, Grant finished sixth at 138 as a senior in 2014.

"All the years watching (Grant) wrestle made me especially want to be (at state) and have a similar experience," Rathburn said. "He and my dad had a great experience and it made me want to work hard."

Everything came together for Rathburn last season.

After not making it out of a sectional as a sophomore, he went 45-12 last season and was joined at state by junior Michael Petrella, who placed seventh at 106.

Rathburn won the championship at 195 in the Catholic Invitational Tournament held Jan. 19 and 20 at Toledo St. John's, going 4-0 to improve to 30-4 on the season and 105-52 for his career.

Petrella (113) also won a title and improved to 28-3, as the Hawks finished seventh (106 points) of 25 teams behind champion Cincinnati Elder (271.5). Joey Petrella (160) placed second and improved to 23-4, while Keegan Moran (145) finished third and improved to 26-7.

Hartley enters the CCL duals Wednesday, Feb. 13, having won five league titles in a row and six titles in seven seasons.

On Feb. 2 in the Division III, Region 22 team dual tournament, Hartley was seeded third and beat 14th-seeded Beverly Fort Frye 66-12, sixth-seeded Zanesville West Muskingum 53-24 and second-seeded Barnesville 46-36 before losing to fifth-seeded Bidwell River Valley 42-36 in the championship match.

Rathburn will begin the individual postseason when the Hawks compete in a Division II sectional Feb. 22 and 23 at Licking Valley.

He's considering attending Baldwin Wallace, where his brother competed. In the meantime, he would like nothing more than to capture the first state title in program history.

"His season has been going great," coach Petrella said. "The amount of work that he put in during the offseason has instilled a tremendous amount of confidence in him. He's improved in all three phases, but especially the neutral position. He's great on his feet and can also get off the bottom. Those two things have been what has made him successful in years past and will help him at the state tournament.

"His ultimate goal is to become a state champion, and he's more than capable of accomplishing that. He's definitely going to have to put on his best wrestling at the state tournament."

Girls basketball team battles for CCL title

The girls basketball team's hopes of winning the CCL championship will come down to its regular-season finale Thursday, Feb. 7, at DeSales.

Hartley lost to Watterson 61-40 on Jan. 31 to fall to 11-7 overall and 5-1 in the league. The Eagles also are 5-1 in the CCL entering their league finale Feb. 7 at Ready.

The Hawks had defeated Watterson 33-31 on Jan. 10 and followed with league wins over DeSales (50-28 on Jan. 17) and Ready (50-24 on Jan. 24).

Coach Donald Dennis is hoping his team will be healthy for its regular-season finale as well as for the Division I district tournament after junior forward Sa'Haia Clark-Lee and sophomore guard/forward Kami Kortokrax both missed time with injuries.

Kortokrax, who was averaging 9.6 points through 15 games, sustained an ankle injury during a late-January practice, and Clark-Lee suffered a foot injury during a 56-52 loss to Pickerington North in the Nubian Classic on Jan. 26 at Africentric. Clark-Lee averages seven points.

Senior forward Chiamaka Nwokolo, who had 15 points against North, was averaging 11 points through 17 games and senior guard Israel Strickland and sophomore guard Milayna Williams both were averaging seven.

"We were on a six-game winning streak (before losing Jan. 26), so we were playing pretty well and felt really good," Dennis said. "The first thing is that we've just got to get healthy. When we run our offense and we're healthy, we're pretty good."

The district tournament drawing was held Feb. 3 and the Hawks received the 16th seed. They will open with a second-round game Feb. 22 against 13th-seeded Hilliard Darby or 40th-seeded Westerville North.

Swimmers set to begin postseason

The swimming and diving teams are preparing to compete in a Division II sectional meet Saturday, Feb. 9, at Columbus Academy.

The winner of each swimming event and 27 at-large qualifiers based on time from the sectional sites in the Central District, East District and Southeast District will advance to the district meet Feb. 14 at Ohio State. There is no diving at sectional.

In the Hawks' final preparation for the postseason, the boys team finished second (267.5 points) in the CCL meet Jan. 26 behind St. Charles (481.5) and the girls were third (245.5) behind host Columbus School for Girls (408) and Watterson (314).

Capturing league titles were Harold Conigy in boys diving (365.9) and the girls 200-yard freestyle relay of Kayla Williams, Deanne Archambeau, Cara Luallen and Emma Simone (1 minute, 45.03 seconds).

Finishing second for the girls were Archambeau in the 100 butterfly (59.8), Mia Phillips in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.79) and Bailey Smith in diving (253.55).

Placing second for the boys were Owen Kennedy in the 100 backstroke (57.65), the 200 medley relay of Kennedy, Chad Kegelmayer, Sam LeMay and Leo Noll (1:48.72) and the 200 free relay of Kennedy, Daniel Walker, LeMay and Noll (1:37.13).

