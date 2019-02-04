Among the boys and girls basketball teams in the Super 7, only two lost a game over the last week and no teams changed positions.

In the best girls game of the week, No. 3 Dublin Coffman beat No. 5 Westerville South 72-68 on Feb. 5.

Another game between ranked girls teams featured No. 4 Reynoldsburg against No. 2 Pickerington Central on Feb. 8, and the Tigers beat the Raiders 56-48.

Africentric, which has been No. 1 all season in the Super 7, is ranked first in the Division III state poll while Central is first in the Division I state poll.

Four of the boys teams in the Super 7 also are ranked in the state poll, with No. 1 Hilliard Bradley being ranked second in the state, No. 2 Coffman being ranked third and No. 3 Central being ranked fourth.

Columbus South, which remains at No. 7 in the Super 7, is fourth in the Division II state poll.

Here are our rankings heading into play Feb. 4:

BOYS

1. Hilliard Bradley (16-0)

2. Dublin Coffman (17-0)

3. Pickerington Central (17-1)

4. Hilliard Davidson (14-3)

5. Olentangy Liberty (14-4)

6. Pickerington North (14-4)

7. Columbus South (15-1)

GIRLS

1. Africentric (17-0)

2. Pickerington Central (18-1)

3. Dublin Coffman (18-1)

4. Reynoldsburg (12-6)

5. Westerville South (12-5)

6. Watterson (18-2)

7. Gahanna (12-7)