During the offseason, Ryan Jenkins had a tryout for a AAA travel hockey team that he believes went well.

The Dublin Jerome High School senior defenseman, who earned second-team all-state honors last season as the Celtics reached a state semifinal for the second time in program history, ultimately decided to stay where he was.

"I played single-A my whole life and never made double-A, unfortunately," Jenkins said. "I tried out for AAA recently, but just wanted to stay here. It was a good opportunity, but it wasn't right for our family. One last year of high school hockey was what I wanted."

The decision has been paying off for the Celtics, who are the No. 1 seed for the Blue Jackets Cup tournament that runs Thursday, Feb. 7, through Sunday, Feb. 10.

Last season, Jerome beat Olentangy Liberty 3-1 to win the Blue Jackets Cup title and backed up being the No. 1 seed for the district tournament by winning its first four postseason games.

Jerome beat St. Charles on Feb. 3 and Cincinnati Moeller on Feb. 4 by 4-0 scores to improve to 27-2-0-1 overall. The Celtics, who finished 15-1 in the Capital Hockey Conference-Red Division, have won eight games in a row.

The district tournament drawing was held Feb. 6, and Jerome likely earned the top seed for that as well.

Jenkins has spent most of the season paired with junior Noah Kunzelman on defense and was a plus-48 through 28 games. Kunzelman was a plus-46.

Jenkins had two goals and 17 assists through 28 games, including two assists in an 11-1 win over Watterson on Feb. 1.

According to coach Pat Murphy, Jenkins is a tough opponent for forwards to attack because of his footwork.

"His skating skills I would tell you are second to none in high school," Murphy said. "You name it, he can do it all. He can turn right, left, pivot, he's got no weaknesses skating-wise. He could be playing at a higher level, as could several other of our guys, I think."

The Celtics allowed more than three goals in a game just twice through 28 games, including a 9-3 loss to New Albany on Dec. 16.

Jerome avenged the loss by beating the Eagles 4-3 in overtime Jan. 27 at Chiller Easton as Jenkins and Trent Belli assisted Avery Mlicki's goal with 5 minutes, 55 seconds left in the third period to give their team a 3-2 lead. After the Eagles tied the score 1:14 later, Dalton Miller scored the game-winner in overtime.

"We've been really good on defense, and our goaltending has been good," Murphy said. "Both goalies (Mark Bishopp and Ryan Norkin) are good and our forwards do a good job defensively. We're pretty happy. This is a really good group of skilled players."

Hockey has been so ingrained in Jenkins' life that he "didn't even know how to walk" when he and his brother, 2017 graduate Joey Jenkins, first were introduced to the sport.

Joey Jenkins is now playing for Miami University's club hockey team, and Ryan plans to join him there next season.

This winter, Ryan is one of 10 seniors whose focus is on making another state tournament trip.

"A lot of these guys are seniors, too, so they know what it was like to play in (a state semifinal last season)," Jenkins said. "Almost all of them would probably give an arm or a leg to do it again."

Boys team improves tourney position

With wins in seven of its last eight games before facing OCC-Cardinal Division-leader Hilliard Bradley on Feb. 5, the boys basketball team might be setting itself up for a top 15 seed in the Division I district tournament.

The drawing is Sunday, Feb. 10, and the tournament gets underway Feb. 23.

"As of now, we're in second place in the OCC-Cardinal Division and I feel like we're one of the better teams in central Ohio right now," senior forward Matthew Montgomery said. "The way we're shooting the ball right now, combined with our team defense, will make us very tough in the tournament."

Jerome was 11-5 overall and 9-2 in the OCC-Cardinal before facing Bradley. The Celtics lost to the Jaguars 60-51 on Dec. 21. Bradley had won 39 consecutive league games and was 11-0 in the OCC-Cardinal before Feb. 5.

Montgomery's play of late has been among the biggest positives for the Celtics. He entered the rematch against Bradley having averaged 15.6 points in the previous five games.

Through 16 games, senior wing player Trey Ballengee was averaging a team-high 11.5 points and Montgomery and junior guard Dan Lee both were averaging 10.

Montgomery had 18 points in a 65-47 win over Thomas Worthington on Jan. 25 as Jerome avenged a 69-61 overtime loss to the Cardinals on Dec. 14.

On Jan. 29, Ballengee had 17 points but the Celtics were outscored 18-9 in the third quarter and lost to Olentangy Liberty 57-48.

"Liberty's a very good team," Montgomery said. "We came out strong and were leading the entire first half because of our defense and we were knocking down open shots. I think we showed that Jerome is able to compete against the best teams in the area.

"I've been feeling really confident lately in my ability to shoot the ball and that has led me to be more aggressive and attack the basket. My teammates and coaches have been encouraging me to take my shots and we're just having fun right now."

Gymnasts prep for league meet

The gymnastics team has a little more than two weeks of preparation remaining before the district meet Feb. 23 at Worthington Kilbourne.

The Celtics made their only previous appearance at the state meet in 2016 but look like a contender to make it back there this season.

On Saturday, Feb. 9, Jerome gets its last postseason tune-up when it competes in the OCC-Cardinal meet at Thomas Worthington. OCC-Cardinal competition is expected to start at 1:15 p.m.

On Jan. 31 in a seven-team meet at Hilliard Davidson, the Celtics scored 133.625 points to finish third behind Thornville Sheridan (141.625) and Hilliard Darby (133.775).

Raegan Ernst finished first on floor exercise (9.425) and second in the all-around (35.475), while Grace Krouse placed second on floor (9.125) and sixth in the all-around (33.875).

Also finishing among the top 10 were Laney Mlicki (vault), Izzy Willms (uneven bars) and Sydney White (balance beam).

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Jerome boys basketball, girls basketball, gymnastics, hockey, swimming & diving and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 8 -- At Delaware. The Celtics beat the Pacers 59-44 on Jan. 8.

Feb. 9 -- At Perrysburg

Feb. 12 -- Home vs. Pickerington North

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 8 -- Home vs. Delaware. The Celtics beat the Pacers 45-37 on Jan. 8.

Feb. 22 -- Home vs. 27th-seeded Westerville Central in second round of Division I district tournament. The Celtics are seeded 26th.

GYMNASTICS

Feb. 9 -- OCC-Cardinal meet at Thomas Worthington

HOCKEY

Feb. 7-10 -- TBA in Blue Jackets Cup tournament

SWIMMING & DIVING

Feb. 9 -- Division I sectional at Kenyon College. The winner of each event and 27 at-large qualifiers in each event based on times from the Central, East and Southeast sectional sites advance to district Feb. 15 at Ohio State. There is no diving at sectional.

WRESTLING

*Feb. 7 -- Home vs. Darby

Feb. 9 -- All-North Tournament at home

*League contest