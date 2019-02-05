BOYS BASKETBALL

Upper Arlington’s Max Martz had 43 points, six rebounds and four steals, shooting 17-for-31 from the floor and making five of six free throws as his team beat Westland 68-38 on Feb. 1. It was his fourth game back after missing eight games because of a back injury.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In Olentangy Berlin’s 41-39 victory over Thomas Worthington on Feb. 1, Jess Nation scored 26 points to help the first-year program earn its 10th victory. Nation followed with 21 points the next day as her team edged Westerville North 44-40 to improve to 11-8.