During the Olentangy Liberty High School hockey team's first appearance in the state tournament in 2011, senior defenseman Alec Vidrick assisted on a first-period goal that gave the Patriots a short-lived lead before they went on to lose 9-4 to eventual state champion Toledo St. Francis.

Andrew Vidrick, who was a third-grader at the time and just beginning to understand the nuances of the sport, would like nothing better than to help the Patriots achieve similar success this year.

After playing five years of travel hockey, including when Liberty made it to a 2017 state semifinal, Vidrick joined the Patriots last season and saw significant action as the No. 2 goaltender behind 2018 graduate David Dew.

"I played AAA hockey for five years, but it was just kind of getting to be way too much with all the traveling, and I just wanted to do well in school and get good grades," said Vidrick, a junior. "It was hard to do that when I was missing so many days a week just to travel and play hockey when I could have been playing hockey for my school and representing them. (Liberty's 2017 state tournament run) made me want to be here playing for my school."

Liberty is 18-8-2-3 overall and earned the second seed for the Blue Jackets Cup, which will be held Thursday, Feb. 7, through Sunday, Feb. 10, by going 11-2-1-1 in the Capital Hockey Conference to finish second in the Red Division. Both of the Patriots' losses were to No. 1-seeded Dublin Jerome, 5-1 on Jan. 2 and 7-4 on Jan. 12.

Vidrick, who has played about twice as many minutes in goal as sophomore backup Andy Keeler, has a .917 save percentage and a 2.05 goals-against average.

"(Vidrick has) been fantastic," coach Kevin Alexander said. "I don't think the stats show how many great saves he really makes or all the games he keeps us in. Even in that game up in Cleveland against (Cuyahoga Falls) Walsh (Jesuit), we lost 1-0 (on Jan. 18). Against New Albany (in a 3-2 overtime loss Jan. 25), he stopped 37 of 40 shots. He's been our best player."

Vidrick has another brother, Anthony Vidrick, who is a senior at Liberty but never has played for the Patriots. After spending several seasons with the Ohio Blue Jackets travel program, Anthony began competing for the Connecticut Junior Rangers this season and has committed to Miami University.

Andrew Vidrick has enjoyed being a member of the Patriots the last two seasons.

"I've always been skating my whole life," he said. "(Dew) used to come to my hockey practices when I was 10 and teach me, so it was cool coming to play with him (last season). We taught each other stuff because I had a bunch of knowledge from AAA. I used to be a forward for three years, so I'd say I'm a really good skater because of everything I've been through. Playing forward really helped me, too."

Both Vidrick and Alexander believe their team's only missing ingredient has been "playing the full 45 minutes."

In the overtime loss to New Albany, Liberty led 2-0 before allowing the Eagles to force overtime.

"We have really good goaltending with me and (Keeler), and our defense is outstanding," Vidrick said. "I have faith in us that we'll go pretty far."

Boys basketball team gets back on track

A rough patch in late January doesn't appear to have hindered the boys basketball team's long-term hopes.

After falling to Orange 51-47 on Jan. 18 and Hilliard Davidson 64-62 on Jan. 22, the Patriots took a four-game winning streak and a 14-4 overall record into their game Feb. 5 against Newark.

Liberty is 7-1 in the OCC-Buckeye and can wrap up at least a share of the league title if it wins Friday, Feb. 8, at Westerville Central, which it beat 78-46 on Jan. 4.

It then could earn the title outright if it wins Feb. 15 at Olentangy in its regular-season finale.

On Sunday, Feb. 10, the Patriots will learn their drawing for the Division I district tournament.

They could have a chance to control one of the four district brackets after being fourth in last week's area coaches poll behind Dublin Coffman, Hilliard Bradley and Pickerington Central.

"(Against) Orange, we weren't ourselves," senior forward Ben Roderick said. "These past couple games we've been playing a lot better and I think we're getting this thing rolling. (Orange) is a good team and we kind of underestimated them, and they ended up playing a really good game and beat us. We've got to work on our free throws, but with everything else, we're really rolling now."

Liberty, which averages more than seven 3-pointers per game but made just one against Orange, also got a recent boost from the return of senior guard/ forward Mitchell Kershner.

A Rochester commit, Kershner missed 12 games with injury before returning to score seven points in a 73-61 win over Westerville North on Feb. 1.

Postseason nears for girls basketball team

With a 64-53 loss Jan. 25 at Westerville South, the girls basketball team's hopes of winning the OCC-Buckeye title took a hit.

The Patriots were 13-6 overall before facing Newark on Feb. 5 and Teays Valley on Feb. 6. They are 7-2 in the league heading into their regular-season finale Friday, Feb. 8, at Westerville Central.

The Patriots must beat Central and have South lose to both Westerville North on Friday, Feb. 8, and Central on Feb. 15 to earn a share of the title.

Liberty, which also lost to Davidson 43-38 on Jan. 22, bounced back from consecutive losses by beating North 46-21 on Feb. 1 as Kelly Levering had 11 points and Teegan Pifher and Kierra McCloskey both scored 10.

At the Division I district tournament drawing Feb. 3, the Patriots received the 10th seed. They will open the postseason Feb. 16 at home against 32nd-seeded Olentangy, which they beat 54-31 on Dec. 4 and 46-39 on Jan. 11.

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Liberty boys basketball, girls basketball, bowling, gymnastics, swimming & diving and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 8 -- Home vs. Westerville Central. The Patriots beat the Warhawks 78-46 on Jan. 4.

Feb. 9 -- At Cincinnati Hughes

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 8 -- At Westerville Central. The Patriots beat the Warhawks 66-51 on Jan. 4.

BOWLING

*Feb. 8 -- Marysville at Marysville Lanes

Feb. 12 -- Ready at HP Lanes

GYMNASTICS

Feb. 9 -- OCC-Buckeye meet at Thomas Worthington

SWIMMING & DIVING

Feb. 9 -- Division I sectional at Kenyon College. The winner of each event and 27 at-large qualifiers in each event based on times from the Central, East and Southeast sectional sites advance to district Feb. 15 at Ohio State. There is no diving at sectional.

WRESTLING

*Feb. 7 -- Home vs. Westerville Central

*League contest