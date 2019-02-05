Maliya Perry's senior season with the Pickerington High School Central girls basketball team began in standout fashion, as she scored 20 points in a 78-42 win over Springboro on Nov. 25 in Journey to the Tourney at Liberty Township Lakota East.

Coming off a junior year in which she helped lead the Tigers to the Division I state championship by averaging a team-high 12.6 points, it was the sort of game Perry expected.

Still, the 5-foot-11 senior forward and Auburn recruit knew something wasn't quite right when it came to her shooting.

"I was shooting maybe 20 percent from the 3-point line, so I talked to my coaches to see if we could figure out why," Perry said.

Film study revealed the reason.

"I had the ball on my left side, so when I was shooting, I couldn't see. I was blocking my own vision," Perry said, gesturing to the follow-through from her left arm and hand. "My coaches (coach Johnathan Hedgepeth and assistant coach Chris Wallace) just helped me work my shot over some. I still have the same form, but instead of shooting from the left side, I shoot from the right side."

Perry has adjusted well, averaging 14.3 points through 19 games. Central was 18-1 overall before playing New Albany on Feb. 5 and clinched its fourth consecutive OCC-Ohio Division championship with a 56-48 win over Reynoldsburg on Feb. 1.

The Tigers, who are 9-0 in the OCC-Ohio and have won 48 of their past 49 league games, go for the undefeated championship Friday, Feb. 8, when they play host to Grove City.

Perry scored Central's first 13 points against Reynoldsburg, hitting 3-pointers on the Tigers' first two possessions and later adding another as well as making a fadeaway shot off a steal by Madison Greene and a layup in traffic for a 10-0 lead. She finished with a game-high 21 points as well as four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

"When she hit those first two (3-pointers), we tried to run a few more plays for her to continue that rhythm and obviously she did, hitting those (four) shots in a row," Hedgepeth said. "Ironically, she hadn't made a 3-pointer going into the second (Pickerington) North game (Jan. 19) since the North game there (on Dec. 7). The great thing about Maliya is she wants to be great, so we talked to her about a little bit of positioning on her shot when it came to her hands and her elbows and she immediately went right into the gym (and worked on it). It's hard to change at midseason. It's hard to change at all.

"Her shot has gotten so much better and so much more consistent. She's a confident kid so it helps to see the ball go through the hoop as well."

According to teammate Nicole Stephens, a junior guard who has committed to Akron and plays the point when Greene needs a rest, Perry's work ethic is contagious.

"She's in the gym before practice and after practice," Stephens said. "She never stops working hard and that shows when everybody is watching."

Central was voted the top seed in the coming 45-team Division I district tournament and will play host to 38th-seeded Groveport in the first round Feb. 16.

The Tigers did not celebrate after clinching the league championship, continuing a trend they started last year. They cut down the nets after winning district and regional titles.

"Our first job, our first goal, is to try to win the league and prepare for the tournament," Hedgepeth said. "We don't take any (league titles) for granted. I actually talked to the girls about (cutting down the nets) and they said we didn't do it last year and we won state so we won't do it this year. But we do not take championships for granted. (Winning) championships are what we're here to do and our girls have responded."

Wallace capitalizes on big opportunity

Garner Wallace of the boys basketball team prides himself on having a motor that never stops, and once the 6-5 sophomore guard/forward broke into the starting lineup, he hasn't looked back.

Wallace made his first start in a 76-46 win at Eastmoor Academy on Jan. 12 and averaged 17.3 points and 7.1 rebounds in his next seven games. Central was 17-1 overall before playing New Albany on Feb. 5 and is 7-1 in the OCC-Ohio, tied for first place with North, entering a Friday, Feb. 8, game at Grove City.

Wallace's first week as a starter included a 24-point, 10-rebound and four-assist performance in a 95-80 win over Trotwood-Madison on Jan. 21 in Flyin' to the Hoop at Kettering Fairmont and 30 points and 10 rebounds five days later in a 79-60 home win over Garfield Heights in the Jared Sullinger Ohio Scholastic Play by Play Classic.

Wallace got his chance to start when seniors guard Jay Rodgers and Sam Towns were forced to sit after 11 games because of Ohio High School Athletic Association transfer rules. It is unclear whether they will play again this season.

"All the time I've spent working, coming in in the morning and going to practice every day, it's nice to see that pay off," Wallace said. "I'd just say I bring energy and good defense. I think I play hard every time and I run the court well. It opens the court up and provides more chances. I run track and do the mile, so I am conditioned well. I think I bring that onto the basketball court. I just keep running. I wouldn't say I never get tired, but you just have to push through that and think of what you can earn if you keep working hard."

Wallace also is a quarterback for the football team and middle distance runner for the boys track and field team. His older sister, 2018 graduate Bexley Wallace, helped the girls basketball team to last year's state title and now plays at Penn State.

Jahvon Garcia had 25 points and Coleton Landis and Wallace each scored 12 in a 56-50 win over Reynoldsburg on Feb. 1 that let Central keep pace with North in the league race. The Tigers were ranked fourth in last week's Division I state poll.

Bowlers wrapping up regular season

The girls bowling team sought to achieve a winning regular season entering the final week, as it was 4-5 overall and in the Central Ohio High School Bowling Conference-B Division before a Feb. 6 match against Thomas Worthington at Rule 3.

The Tigers are 3-1 in the OCC-Central entering their final scheduled regular-season match Wednesday, Feb. 12, against Marysville at Marysville Lanes.

Led by Christian Kirton's 168.1 average, the boys team was 1-8 overall and in the COHSBC-B before Feb. 6 and is 0-4 in the OCC-Central.

The Tigers' only win entering the week was against Worthington Kilbourne, 2,089-1,939 on Dec. 13 at Capri Lanes.

Travis Allasi averaged 166.7, followed by Jamison Stoniosis (159.2), Grant Gilkey (158.4) and Evan Tailford (154.6).

Kate Merkel's 149.1 average led the girls team entering the week, ahead of Jaycie Arnet (145.1), Kiara Kozak (129.0), Kathy Burgess (120.4) and Frankie Moore (108.9).

A scheduled Jan. 30 match against Hilliard Davidson at Rule 3 was postponed because of bad weather and was not immediately rescheduled.

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Central boys basketball, girls basketball, bowling, swimming & diving and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 8 -- At Grove City. The Tigers defeated the Greyhounds 82-38 on Jan. 4.

Feb. 9 -- Home vs. Newark

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 8 -- Home vs. Grove City. The Tigers defeated the Greyhounds 72-17 on Jan. 4.

Feb. 9 -- Home vs. Newark

BOWLING

*Feb. 12 -- Marysville at Marysville Lanes in makeup from Jan. 18

SWIMMING & DIVING

Feb. 9 -- Division I sectional at Upper Arlington. The winner of each event automatically qualifies for district Feb. 15 at Ohio State. In addition, 27 at-large district berths will be awarded in each event based on times from the Central, East and Southeast sectional sites. There is no diving at sectional.

WRESTLING

*Feb. 7 -- At Pickerington North

Feb. 9 -- All-North Invitational at Dublin Jerome

*League contest