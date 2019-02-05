The first half of a 52-28 win at Westerville Central on Jan. 29 showcased everything C.J. Karsatos brings to the Upper Arlington High School boys basketball team.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound senior center made a layup on the Golden Bears' second possession to give them a 5-0 lead, after Max Martz made a 3-pointer to open the scoring.

Karsatos' second basket was a 3-pointer that increased the lead to 10-3, and on the Bears' next possession, solid passing culminated in Karsatos driving for a right-handed slam dunk.

Later in the period, he made a deflection and a steal and then went coast-to-coast for another dunk, before which some UA fans began to murmur in anticipation of what was coming.

A deft touch off the glass early in the second period made it 20-5, and Karsatos already had 11 points on the way to 15 for the game.

Karsatos is taking full advantage of his first and only year as a starter for the Bears, as he was averaging 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds through 17 games. UA was 12-5 overall before playing Westerville South on Feb. 5 and is 6-2 in the OCC-Central Division entering a Friday, Feb. 8, game at Marysville.

"I'm really thankful that I have teammates who realize I have some ability and they get me the ball in the right places," Karsatos said. "I actually grew up on the outside and worked my way in, so I am versatile and useful in different areas for this team. When I can put my inside and outside games together, that can be a pretty solid combination.

"Going outside is a plan B for me, but having that extra ability really helps."

Karsatos had been UA's leading scorer only twice through 17 games, although in one of those instances he scored a career-high 22 points in a 68-53 win over Marysville on Jan. 4. His importance to the team was magnified when Martz, a senior forward and Pennsylvania recruit, was out for five weeks because of four fractured bones in his back.

Martz was injured early in a 66-46 win over Westland on Dec. 21 and did not return until Jan. 25, when the Bears lost to Hilliard Davidson 49-36.

"C.J. is hard to guard. He's brought it this year at a level he hasn't before," said Martz, who scored a career-high 43 points in a 68-38 win at Westland on Feb. 1. "Obviously, this is the first year he's been 100 percent varsity, but he has stepped up into that role and performed the best he could. He's helping us a lot."

Coach Tim Casey is not surprised at the season Karsatos is having, adding that his intelligence is equally as important an asset as his stature.

"Based on last summer, I really thought he had a chance to be what he is," Casey said. "I don't think C.J. is a true back-to-the-basket guy, but he is clever in there. He has a little jump hook, he has a wheel move that he's pretty good at. He is a good shooter. He is developing. His best basketball is way in front of him. When he is 20 or 21, he might be freakishly good."

Karsatos, the son of former Ohio State quarterback Jim Karsatos, has been offered by Air Force and Tennessee-Martin. According to Casey, he also has received interest from Army and Furman.

"I think he could stand to put on 15 to 20 pounds in muscle in the next year or two," Casey said. "Whatever college coach gets him is getting a tremendous talent."

UA also played Central without its leading scorer in junior guard Jake Warinner. Warinner, who was averaging 14.1 points before Feb. 1, suffered a sprained ankle against Chillicothe but hoped to return against South.

"(Casey) always preaches that whenever a guy goes down, it's 'next man up' and we have guys who have been waiting and have a mindset of what they can bring," Karsatos said. "Quinn Corna, who is a freshman, came up and has played some good minutes for us. Miles Eriksen is a junior who's contributing a lot. There are always big shoes to fill, but we have guys who can do the job when they get the chance."

Hockey team set for Blue Jackets Cup

The hockey team clinched third place in the Capital Hockey Conference-Red Division by sweeping three games last weekend, including two against New Albany.

UA defeated St. Charles 5-3 on Feb. 1 and New Albany 3-1 the next night at OhioHealth Ice Haus and then beat the Eagles 5-2 on Feb. 3 at Chiller Easton to improve to 22-7-2 overall and finish 11-4 with 22 points in the CHC.

Dublin Jerome won the CHC-Red championship and was 13-1 (26) before its league finale Feb. 4 against Cincinnati Moeller. Liberty (24, 11-2-1-1) placed second.

The Bears, who were ranked sixth in last week's state poll, will participate in the 18th Blue Jackets Cup tournament that begins Thursday, Feb. 7, and concludes Sunday, Feb. 10, with the championship game at the Ice Haus.

The top five teams in the CHC-Red and the top two in the CHC-White are in the championship bracket, along with the winner of the regular-season matchup between the CHC-Red's sixth-place team and the third-place finisher from the CHC-White.

The other eight teams play in the consolation bracket.

UA found out its postseason path during the district tournament draw Feb. 6.

Wrestlers fall in regional semifinal

The wrestling team went 1-1 in the Division I, Region 5 team dual tournament Feb. 2 at Marysville, defeating sixth-seeded Westerville South 54-10 in a quarterfinal before losing to the host and second-seeded Monarchs 36-20 in a semifinal.

Jesse Bowers (132 pounds), Joey Orlando (138) and David Soghomonyan (170) each went 2-0 for the third-seeded Bears, who were seeking their first state tournament berth.

Top-seeded Dublin Coffman advanced to state Sunday, Feb. 10, at Ohio State's St. John Arena by defeating Marysville 40-16 in the regional final. There were 13 teams in the regional, which for the first time took place entirely in one day.

The past six years, the first three rounds took place seven days before the regional semifinals and finals.

UA returns to OCC-Central competition Thursday, Feb. 7, when it plays host to Coffman. The Bears are 2-1 in the league.

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Upper Arlington boys basketball, girls basketball, gymnastics, swimming & diving and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 8 -- At Marysville. The Golden Bears defeated the Monarchs 68-53 on Jan. 4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 8 -- At Marysville. The Golden Bears defeated the Monarchs 37-33 on Jan. 4.

Feb. 16 -- Home vs. 33rd-seeded DeSales in first round of Division I district tournament. The Golden Bears are seeded seventh.

GYMNASTICS

Feb. 9 -- OCC-Central meet at Thomas Worthington

SWIMMING & DIVING

Feb. 9 -- Division I sectional at home. The winner of each event automatically qualifies for district Feb. 15 at Ohio State. In addition, 27 at-large district berths will be awarded in each event based on times from the Central, East and Southeast sectional sites. There is no diving at sectional.

WRESTLING

*Feb. 7 -- Home vs. Dublin Coffman

Feb. 9 -- All-North Invitational at Dublin Jerome

*League contest