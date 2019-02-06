Below is a list of central Ohio high school athletes who announced their college decisions to ThisWeekSPORTS.com on national signing day in November, December and February. See the latest list and check back for updates.

AFRICENTRIC

Tearra Cook, women's basketball, Southern Arkansas

Jordan Horston, women's basketball, Tennessee

BEECHCROFT

Reece Collins, men’s bowling, Rio Grande

Elijah Hairston, football, Urbana

BEXLEY

Trevor Binau, men's golf, William & Mary

Ryan Callahan, baseball, Wright State

BIG WALNUT

Sammi Bickley, women’s volleyball, Appalachian State

Grace Bodker, women’s soccer, Murray State

Rylee Bussen, women’s soccer Cleveland State

Alle English, women’s rugby, Queens University of Charlotte

Kaitlyn Morrison, women’s bowling, Louisville

Machaela Podraza, women’s volleyball, Ohio State

Kaley Rammelsberg, women’s volleyball, High Point

BRIGGS

Justin Sharfenaker, men's volleyball, Lincoln Memorial

CANAL WINCHESTER

Ella Cressy, women's soccer, Ohio Wesleyan

Gibby Cornett, men's track & field, Mount Union

Markyia McCormick, women's basketball, Detroit Mercy

Morgan Reeb, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican

Grace Riddle, women's swimming, Ohio University

McKenna Sullivan, women's soccer, Charleston

CENTENNIAL

Myles Martinez, baseball, Ohio Dominican

Zoey Weil, women’s tennis, Washington

CENTRAL CROSSING

Kennedy Edwards, women's soccer, Ohio Christian

Hallie Fryman, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican

Madison Ross, women's soccer, Ohio Christian

COLUMBUS ACADEMY

Jacob Eismann, men’s swimming, Kentucky

Dorrian Moultrie, football, Georgetown

Jordan Skilken, women’s diving, Texas

COLUMBUS INTERNATIONAL

COLUMBUS SCHOOL FOR GIRLS

COLUMBUS SOUTH

COLUMBUS WEST

DELAWARE HAYES

Piper Adkins, women’s lacrosse, Wingate

Chloe Barton, softball, Northwestern Ohio

Mason Davis, football, Ashland

Sophia Fasone, women's lacrosse, Tiffin

Valerie Keller, women’s crew, Ohio State

Lexi Mattix, women's softball, Urbana

Morgan Miller, women’s lacrosse, Walsh

Zach Price, baseball, Urbana

DELAWARE CHRISTIAN

DeSALES

Tommy Clayton, men's lacrosse, Jacksonville

Sophia Finotti, women's lacrosse, Cincinnati

Mary Hazelton, women's lacrosse, Indianapolis

Carter Hilleary, men's lacrosse, Ohio State

Bo Hobgood, football, Newberry

Rodas Johnson, football, Wisconsin

Chris Karras, football, Bowling Green

Kyla Payne, softball, Ohio Dominican

Madison Rennie, women's soccer, Kentucky

Anthony Sciarroni, football, Alderson Broaddus

Faith Strapp, softball, Urbana

Joey Velazquez, football and baseball, Michigan

DUBLIN COFFMAN

Luke Bartemes, men’s basketball, Lincoln Memorial

Ethan Brown, football, Marietta

Ryan Hamilton, football, Columbia

Nick Harris, men’s lacrosse, Notre Dame

Maria Howard, women’s golf, Ohio University

Evan James, men’s lacrosse, Loyola Maryland

Chris Karras, football, Bowling Green

Zach Kasun, men’s lacrosse, Denison

Devin Kinser, football, Ohio Dominican

Zach Kinser, football, Ohio Dominican

Colin Kirkley, men’s soccer, Ohio Wesleyan

Libby Krueger, women’s rowing, Indiana

Riana Malais, women’s gymnastics, Ohio State

Joey Mitchell, football, Albany

Lexi Piekarski, women’s lacrosse, Kent State

Josh Pittro, football, Ohio Dominican

Patrick Preece, men’s basketball, Asbury

Ellie Redman, women’s soccer, Ohio Wesleyan

McKenna Schaefer, women’s soccer, Xavier

Jacy Sheldon, women’s basketball, Ohio State

Ethan Tyack, men’s lacrosse, Denison

Riley Wagoner, women’s volleyball, Hawaii

Lennox Wolak, wrestling, Columbia

DUBLIN JEROME

Trent Belli, baseball, Ohio University

Bailee Bowers, women’s soccer, Akron

Jackson Chandler, men’s golf, Ohio State

Cam Craig, football, Purdue

Lauren Gilbert, women’s volleyball, St. John Fisher

Tony Gyimah, football, Georgetown

Claire Hollern, women’s soccer, John Carroll

Brandon Infante, men’s lacrosse, Robert Morris

Hayley Jacobs, acrobatic tumbling, St. Leo

George Paesano, football, Urbana

Kendall Poach, women’s volleyball, Austin Peay

Sam Poptic, women’s soccer, Capital

Gabby Rothermund, women’s lacrosse, Regis

Bronwen Sears, women’s soccer, Miami University

Emma Sears, women’s soccer, Ohio State

Mason Wagner, men’s golf, Xavier

DUBLIN SCIOTO

Griffin Crosa, football, North Dakota State

Eric Holsinger, football, Bucknell

Natalie Hutras, women’s volleyball, Denison

Braytton Krock, men’s golf, Tiffin

Aidan Lao, baseball, Findlay

Cayson Pfeiffer, football, Cincinnati

Kyron Rogers, baseball, Findlay

EASTMOOR ACADEMY

FRANKLIN HEIGHTS

GAHANNA LINCOLN

Mallory Beach, women's soccer, Charleston

Kayla Davis, women's golf, Bowling Green

Shynae Deas, women's track & field, Indiana

Madison Hensley, women's basketball, Mount Union

Jayden Hill, football, Ohio Dominican

Percy King, football, Ohio Dominican

C.J. Kiss, football, Notre Dame College

Riley Lutsko, football, Ohio Northern

Alaina Marcum, softball, Sinclair Community College

Madison Martinez, women's track & field, Villanova

Lauren Ringhiser, softball, Towson

Dylan Swenson, baseball, Miami University

LaCarr Trent, men's track & field, Cincinnati

Molly Troutman, softball, Ohio University

Maycey Vieta, women's swimming & diving, Purdue

Austin Wharton, men's swimming & diving, Baldwin Wallace

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS

GROVE CITY

Luke Barnhart, baseball, Otterbein

Mckenna Buckley, women’s soccer, Ohio Christian

Kylie Chaney, women’s volleyball, Tiffin

Nathan Eberle, men’s golf, Bluffton

Sofia Galiffo, women’s soccer, Ohio Christian

Mya Linder, women’s volleyball, Ohio Dominican

Kevin McIntire, football, Muskingum

Libby Siegwardt, women’s swimming & diving, Tiffin

Spencer Tussing, men’s swimming & diving, Tennessee

Thane Wilson, baseball, Ohio Christian

Madeline Zezuto, women’s cross country, Capital

GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN

Calista Manns, women’s track & field, Cincinnati

GROVEPORT MADISON

Leah Deaner, women’s bowling, Savannah College of Art and Design

Preston Nanthavong, men’s golf, IUPUI

Lanie White, softball, Purdue Fort Wayne

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

Drysten Crallie, football, Ohio Dominican

Corey Hise, football, Grand Valley State

HARTLEY

Meghan Ballinger, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican

Payton Collins, football, Eastern Kentucky

Jordan Kirkbride, football, Dartmouth

Trent Tipton, men's golf, West Virginia

HARVEST PREP

HILLIARD BRADLEY

Cannon Blauser, football, Ohio University

Jaiden Bryant softball, Akron

Drew Donaldson, baseball, Lake Erie

Zach Hummel, football, Cincinnati

HILLIARD DARBY

Natalie Brown, women’s soccer, Ohio Dominican

Tegan Cortelletti, softball, Ohio State

Annie Rauch, women’s basketball, Ball State

Abigail Spencer, women’s soccer, Tiffin

Caitlyn Spencer, women’s soccer, Tiffin

Sydney Wyngarden, women’s basketball, Lake Erie

HILLIARD DAVIDSON

Evan Annis, football, Valparaiso

Dalton Brown, men’s swimming & diving, Lynn

Sydney Brown, women’s soccer, Indiana Wesleyan

Austin Conrad, baseball, Mount Vernon Nazarene

Jacob Drees, men’s basketball, Cedarville

Josiah Ezirim, football, Eastern Kentucky

Emilee Fecht, women’s volleyball, Ohio Dominican

Conner Johanssen, men’s cross country, Dayton

Max LeClair, men’s cross country and track & field, Kentucky

Sophie Lewis, women’s cross country and track & field, Colorado State

Emily Simon, women’s basketball, Charleston

Caleb Stimmel, men’s golf, Cedarville

Ellie Tighe, women’s cross country and track & field, Dayton

INDEPENDENCE

LINDEN-McKINLEY

MARION-FRANKLIN

Jalin Goodman, football, Muskingum

Dorian Holloway, football, Cincinnati

Yovonne Roberts, football, Muskingum

Davion Upchurch, football, West Virginia State

Deonte Wade, football, Notre Dame College

MARYSVILLE

Carissa Baker, women’s volleyball, Ohio Dominican

Emily Daniel, softball, Wright State

Philip Hughes, men’s basketball, Goshen

Agatha Livingston, softball, Urbana

MIFFLIN

Adonis Moore, football, Ohio Dominican

NEW ALBANY

Liz Beckner, women's lacrosse, Lindenwood

Noah Boffo, men's soccer, Xavier

Robert Cash, men's tennis, Ohio State

Lydia Cornelius, women's soccer, Chicago

Perry Doran, men's lacrosse, Monmouth

Austin Erdley, baseball, Indianapolis

Drew Fischer, men's soccer, Colgate

Philip Horton, men's soccer, Virginia

Jada Johnson, women's swimming, Howard

Nathan Jose, men's tennis, Army

Isabelle Karen, women's rowing, Notre Dame

Zoe Kellerman, women's lacrosse, Rollins

Tori Kendle, equestrian, Georgia

Will King, football, Ashland

Alyssa Kneedler, women's lacrosse, Lindenwood

Addyson Koterba, women's lacrosse, Mercer

Michael O'Shaughnessy, football, Ohio State

Morgan Pankow, women's golf, University of Miami

Chloe Platte, women's lacrosse, Furman

Emily Rezabek, women's lacrosse, Ohio State

Taylor Rhea, softball, Morehead State

Bella Romagnano, gymnastics, Penn State

Zach Rutledge, football, Ohio Wesleyan

Josie Smith, women's basketball, Indiana (Pa.)

NORTHLAND

John Branham Jr., football, Eastern Michigan

Mark Lee, football, Eastern Michigan

Jesse Prewitt III, football, Wayne State

OLENTANGY

Lex Brookshire, women's cross country and track & field, Indianapolis

Ben Brewster, baseball, Point Park

Cameron Casto, men's golf, Tiffin

Ian Drummond, football, Elon

Caden Kaiser, baseball, Ohio State

Emily Margolies, women's volleyball, Ohio University

Olivia Margolies, women's volleyball, Ohio University

Sean Marks, men's basketball, Ohio Dominican

Connor McCulty, baseball, Walsh

Bridget Parker, women's swimming, Dartmouth

Maggie Samijlenko, women's volleyball, Indiana (Pa.)

Jacob Sherman, wrestling, Kent State

McKenzie Sklar, women's lacrosse, Kent State

OLENTANGY BERLIN

OLENTANGY LIBERTY

Alex Azusenis, football, Colorado State

Hannah Beavers, women’s swimming & diving, Toledo

Connor Brady, wrestling, Virginia Tech

Molly Bursinger, women’s lacrosse, Grand Valley State

Grace Clark, women’s volleyball, Jacksonville

Abby Erickson, women’s volleyball, Toledo

Arica Flaugher, softball, Ashland

Caden Gallagher, men’s golf, Ashland

Andrew Guagenti, men’s lacrosse, Ohio State

Taylor Karlo, women’s volleyball, St. Francis

Carson Kharchla, wrestling, Ohio State

Brady Kuhn, football, Madonna

Mitchell Okuley, baseball, Ohio State

Hannah Roy, women’s track & field, Findlay

Maile Steckelberg, women’s volleyball, St. Francis

Gracie Sprankle, women’s cross country, Indiana

Katelyn Wilhelm, softball, Walsh

OLENTANGY ORANGE

Ashley Au, women’s golf, Yale

Lauren Cheetham, women’s diving, Michigan

Luke Cheetham, men’s diving, Cincinnati

Riley Dean, women’s golf, Akron

Grace Frye, women’s track & field, Kent State

Allie Guagenti, women’s cross country and track & field, Ohio State

Zach Harrison, football, Ohio State

Sydney Krupp, women’s golf, Otterbein

Brooke Little, women’s volleyball, Indiana (Pa.)

Taylor Metzler, women’s volleyball, Lake Erie

Carrigan O’Reilly, women’s volleyball, Xavier

Andrew Schroff, men’s cross country and track & field, Miami University

Natalia Sompolvorachai, women’s golf, Cincinnati

Grace Weidenhamer, women’s soccer, St. Francis (Pa.)

PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

Casey Bekemeier, football, Wheeling Jesuit

Jason Betts, football, Navy

DeWayne Carter, football and baseball, Duke

Sydney Charlton, women's volleyball, Texas Wesleyan

Sydney Doggette, gymnastics, Alabama

Nathen Eberhardt, men's swimming, Cleveland State

Jeremiah Francis, men's basketball, North Carolina

Madison Greene, women's basketball, Penn State

Jamir Jackson, football, Ohio Dominican

Karter Johnson, football, TCU

Evan Matthews, men's track & field, Ohio State

Justin Maynard, football, Wittenberg

Isaiah O’Connor, football, Notre Dame College

Maliya Perry, women's basketball, Auburn

Maddie Pletcher, women's volleyball, Texas-Tyler

Richard Turnbo, football, Urbana

Jaydan Wood, women's track & field, Ohio State

PICKERINGTON NORTH

Mickale Bates, women's basketball, Ohio Christian

Jaylon Baylor, football, Wheeling Jesuit

Kaitlyn Caminiti, women's soccer, Martin Methodist

Tim Cheatwood, football, Mercyhurst

Camryn Dees, women's soccer, Rider

Alicia Donley, women's soccer, Tennessee

Brayden Durbin, men's soccer, Ohio State

Tyler Foster, football, Ohio U.

Sam Glover, football, Navy

Makenna Greer, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican

Brianna Hollingshed, women's volleyball, Arkansas State

Cameron Jenkins, baseball, Urbana

Ben Johnson, football, Ohio U.

Caroline Kane, women's golf, Toledo

Grace Kenyon, women's soccer, Seton Hill

Mike Lowery, football, Mercyhurst

Larry Martin, football, Ashland

Alec Mendoza, baseball, Notre Dame College

Lauren Norwood, women's track and field and women's volleyball, Roberts Wesleyan

Mackenzie Rogers, women's lacrosse, University of the Cumberlands

Charlie Steioff, football, Thomas More

Megan Vayansky, women's volleyball, Lourdes

Sophia Zimmerman, women's lacrosse, Walsh

READY

Cade Canter, football, Ohio Dominican

REYNOLDSBURG

Jay Amburgey, football, Ohio U.

Jeremiah Burton, football, Ohio U.

Dezman Cooper, football, Ohio University

Guy Cowans-Wright, football, Sienna Heights

Harvey Culbert, men’s swimming & diving, West Virginia

J’Vonte Edwards, football, Robert Morris

Uju Ezeudu, women’s basketball, Denver

Ben Fitzgerald, football, Urbana

Camby Goff, football, Air Force

Princeton Hoskins, football, Sienna Heights

Bre Johnson, women’s basketball, Indiana Tech

Caitlyn McKean, women’s soccer, Ohio Dominican

Ke’Shun Moorer, football, Ohio Dominican

Noah Mwaitenda, football, Wilmington

Olivia Rettke, softball, Ohio Dominican

Mershawn Rice, football, Purdue

Trenton Scherger, football, Kenyon

Savion Turner, football, Alderson Broaddus

ST. CHARLES

Christian Buendia, men’s soccer, Saint Louis

Karson Burkey, men’s lacrosse, Cleveland State

Owen Sullivan, men’s soccer, Ohio State

THOMAS WORTHINGTON

Tori Banks, women’s lacrosse, Liberty

Breanne Beatty, women’s basketball, Oakland

Sarah Charley, field hockey, Ohio State

Charlie Mamlin, men’s basketball, Haverford

Samantha Mazza, women’s rowing, Virginia

Gia Napoleon, women’s track & field, Ohio State

Kenzie Peeke, women’s soccer, Tiffin

Isabelle Perese, field hockey, Miami University

Madison Simeone, women’s lacrosse, Walsh

Ben Wight, men’s basketball, Ohio University

Brie Wight, women’s volleyball, Tiffin

UPPER ARLINGTON

Caroline Beery, women's track & field, John Carroll

Josephine Boschert, women's crew, Central Oklahoma

Olivia Carlton, softball, Findlay

Alec Caswell, men's swimming, Johns Hopkins

Holly Darling, diving, West Virginia

Tommy Dilz, baseball, Bellarmine

Nick Fisanick, football, Capital

Charlie Fleming, baseball, Denison

Grace Golembiewski, field hockey, Saint Louis

Ethan Hammerberg, baseball, Ohio State

Heidi Heuerman, women's cross country and track & field, Wisconsin

Nathan Junk, football and men's lacrosse, Kenyon

Jackie Kasai, softball, Baldwin Wallace

Paige Kompa, women's tennis, Dayton

Ben Krimm, football, Pennsylvania

Max Martz, men's basketball, Pennsylvania

Mikayla Messinger, women's rowing, Washington

Jackson Ness, football, Boston College

Quinn Patterson, men's golf, Akron

Sammy Sass, baseball, Wright State

Sam Schadek, football, Dayton

Hannah Sharp, field hockey, Allegheny

Macy Spielman, women's basketball, Bowling Green

Jud Utgard, football, Brown

Andrew Whetsell, baseball, Marietta

WALNUT RIDGE

Kaylyn Anderson, football, Cincinnati Christian

Kenny Lawrence, football, Ohio Dominican

Isaiah Murphy, football, Notre Dame College

Sincere Staples, football, Otterbein

Julius Wood, football, Miami University

WATTERSON

Drew Davis, football, Columbia

Adam Fallon, baseball, Bowling Green State

Sammy Francis, women’s soccer, Findlay

Stephen Garrett, baseball, Walsh

Elizabeth Intihar, women’s swimming & diving, William & Mary

Drake McAninch, baseball, Ashland

Maddi McCleary, softball, Ursuline

Kari Mercer, women’s volleyball, South Carolina Aiken

Emma Schossler, women’s soccer, High Point

Audrey Shea, women’s soccer, Bowling Green

WELLINGTON

Jack Doody, men's golf, Toledo

Addie Shock, women's soccer, Marquette

WESTERVILLE CENTRAL

Jacob Borcila, football, Kansas

LaBronz Davis II, football, Bowling Green

Esther Holtzclaw, women’s volleyball, Ohio Dominican

Dontay Hunter II, football, Purdue

Dawson Kindall, men’s lacrosse, Lake Erie

Lily Linke, softball, Defiance

Avrey Schumacher, softball, Youngstown State

Sydney Stepp, softball, Bowling Green State

Tiffany Zuelzke, softball, Capital

WESTERVILLE NORTH

Andrew Bernsdorf, men's swimming & diving, Oakland

Grace Heighway, women’s lacrosse, Walsh

Mitch Potterf, wrestling, Army

Riley Welsheimer, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican

WESTERVILLE SOUTH

Deja Edwards, women’s soccer, Indiana Wesleyan

Dylan Gary, men’s soccer, Findlay

Peyton Guice, women’s basketball, Ohio University

Russell Montemarano, men’s soccer, Ohio Dominican

Jude Pedrozo, football, Michigan State

Sommer Pitzer, women’s basketball, Indiana State

Jenna Villacres, women’s soccer, Murray State

WESTLAND

DeShawn Evans, football, Notre Dame College

WHETSTONE

WHITEHALL-YEARLING

Michael Bivens, football, North Carolina A&T

Raymell Byrd, football, Ashland

Chris Charles, men’s cross country, Tiffin

Keon Freeman, football, Charleston

WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN

Will Evans, men's golf, Tiffin

Derek Holston, football, Hillsdale

Tyler Jones, men's golf, Marshall

Blake Lawson, men's golf, Grace

WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

Amber Beals, women’s volleyball, Michigan

Gracie Burford, field hockey, Catholic

Jack Ellis, men's lacrosse, Seton Hill

Leighanne Jordan, field hockey, Bellarmine

R.J. Mehan, football, Bucknell

Aleks Tavella, women's bowling, Muskingum