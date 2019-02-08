Omari Green tried cutting weight for two seasons to get down to 220 pounds, but being smaller just wasn't a good fit for the Central Crossing High School wrestler.

The junior changed his game plan this winter and bulked up, and the decision helped him find his comfort zone.

Green went 11-15 last year and was a Division I district alternate at 220 after finishing fifth in a sectional at Marysville. This season, as a 260-pound heavyweight, he was 25-5 after the Comets lost to Dresden Tri-Valley 56-18 in their opener of the Division I, Region 6 team dual tournament Feb. 2 at Hilliard Darby.

"I tried to cut down to 220 for two years, and I would really get weak in the process and lose matches," he said. "I thought I might as well see if I was good at heavyweight this year. I started winning matches against good people and thought maybe I should stay there.

"I really like wrestling because it's a warrior sport. Only the strong can be wrestlers. I like to have that kind of pride walking around. And to be a good wrestler, you have to be a cream of the crop type of person. You have to be smart mentally, be physical and strong and have a lot of endurance."

Coach Jamie Ramirez said he noticed a difference in Green from the start of the season.

"Omari was in-between weights last year, going from 220 and heavyweight," Ramirez said. "He cut 15 pounds the week of sectional to make 220 and didn't wrestle well.

"We made the decision to stay at heavyweight, stay strong and not worry about weight. Now he's more aggressive. He won the (season-opening) Olentangy Invitational (on Dec. 1) and his confidence keeps building. He expects to win (and) that's the important thing."

Adding 30-plus pounds hasn't hindered Green because he's been adding muscle and growing stronger, although he admits he's still not a finished product.

"Strength is a big deal (at heavyweight) and something I still need to work on," said Green, who was runner-up in the 14-team Rieman Invitational on Jan. 26 at Delaware. "A strong heavyweight is probably going to win every time.

"Strength is a big part of it. Kam Teacher won a state (heavyweight) title for us (in 2016) and he has good technique but he also is so strong. He comes back and wrestles with us and one thing I noticed is that it's like having an iron box on your head (when he locks you up) because he's so strong. I feel like if you have an enormous amount of strength like he does then a lot of things come naturally for you."

Green said the difference between competing at 220 and heavyweight has as much to do with style as the additional weight.

"When you wrestle 220, you get the best of both worlds," he said. "You get people who are strong and like to throw you, or you can get an agile guy who likes to take (takedown) shots on you. (When wrestling at 220), I thought maybe this wasn't for me.

"Heavyweights tend to focus more on the upper body, and they look for under-hooks or grab your hands and try to snap your head down. A heavyweight's dream is to get you under their weight and throw you on the ground and sit on you, so like it's mostly trying not to get behind them or thrown by them. It's a big ol' shuffling match the whole time, so whoever even gets a little bit of an advantage will probably win."

However, weight is an important factor. The limit for a heavyweight is 285 pounds, so Green found himself at quite a disadvantage last season when he wrestled up a class.

"I can testify to how important weight can be. There was a time when I wrestled a guy from Marysville that was 285, so he had to cut weight to get down to wrestle," Green said of Tyler Connolly, who placed fifth last season in the Division I state tournament. "I was at 228 or 230 wrestling this guy. It was terrifying. You go up to him and you can't move him, you can't push him. It's ridiculous. What are you supposed to do?

"Now I'm kind of in the middle, so it's not that big of a deal. But when a dude is more than 60 pounds bigger than you, it's a problem. Can you imagine a 195-pounder wrestling someone from 126? It's kind of like that, and that's a pretty big difference."

Green has made a big difference for the Comets thanks to his renewed confidence and the help of Ramirez.

"Coach has taught me that there is no exception to hard work," Green said. "You have to do certain things or you aren't going to succeed. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it. No one cares if you are tired or in pain, all they care about is if you won."

Francek, Howard lead swimmers at UA

Zach Francek and Haylee Howard led the boys and girls swimming and diving teams Feb. 2 in the Upper Arlington Invitational, the annual warm-up for the Division I sectional meet.

Francek won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 13.59 seconds) and was runner-up in the 50 freestyle (24.48). Will Atkins was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.96) and Matt Groom placed fourth in the 500 free (6:46.05).

The boys finished fifth (118 points) of six teams behind champion Hilliard Davidson (312).

Howard placed second in the 50 free (26.23) and 500 free (6:16.58) as the girls finished fifth (102) behind champion UA (320).

Boys basketball team snaps two-game skid

The boys basketball team was 7-12 overall before playing Reynoldsburg on Feb. 5.

The Comets had lost two games in a row before defeating Teays Valley 69-37 on Feb. 2. Logan Green scored 20 points and Anthony Lowe added 16.

Central Crossing dropped to 3-5 in the OCC-Central Division after losing to Davidson 48-39 on Feb. 1. Lowe led with nine points and Devon Miller added eight.

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Central Crossing boys basketball, girls basketball, gymnastics, swimming & diving and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 8 -- Home vs. Dublin Coffman. The Comets lost to the Shamrocks 77-40 on Jan. 4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 7 -- At Coffman. The Comets lost to the Shamrocks 89-19 on Jan. 4.

Feb. 9 -- Home vs. Thomas Worthington

Feb. 16 -- At fifth-seeded Reynoldsburg in first round of Division I district tournament. The Comets are seeded 37th.

GYMNASTICS

Feb. 9 -- OCC-Central meet at Thomas

SWIMMING & DIVING

Feb. 9 -- Division I sectional at Upper Arlington. The winner of each event and 27 at-large qualifiers in each event based on times from the Central, East and Southeast sectional sites advance to district Feb. 15 at Ohio State. There is no diving at sectional.

WRESTLING

*Feb. 7 -- Home vs. Westland

Feb. 9 -- Canal Winchester Invitational

*League contest