Hilliard Davidson High School athletics director Nate Bobek takes pride in his programs' coaching family.

Bobek is especially proud of the development of his relatively newer leaders, including first-year wrestling coach Chris Kline. Kline replaced Dominic DiSabato, who guided the Wildcats for 19 years before stepping down after last season.

DiSabato molded Davidson into one of the top programs in the area and Kline is attempting to maintain that tradition.

"I truly love working with all our coaches, but it's pretty cool getting the honor and privilege of working with new head coaches to our Wildcat family," Bobek said. "As a new head coach to an established and very successful program, coach Kline is doing a great job of building relationships with the wrestlers in our program.

"I am excited to watch him grow into his role as a head coach, and I look forward to see where he takes our program and student-athletes."

Kline, a 2008 Westerville North graduate, was a three-time Division I state qualifier with the Warriors. He won the state title at 160 pounds as a senior after placing fourth at 152 as a junior and finishing 1-2 at 130 as a freshman.

Kline, who was a volunteer assistant coach at North the past four seasons, is grateful for the support he has received as he continues his first head coaching assignment, including help from his father, Kevin.

"It helps me with the family atmosphere that I'm trying to bring to this team," Kline said. "The guys see my dad is here to support them, just like he knows them, too, and we just met them this year, so it's awesome to watch the relationships develop and grow."

Under DiSabato, the Wildcats won seven OCC titles and one district championship, posted two top-seven team finishes at state and had 24 state placers, including two champions in Chase Delande (145 pounds in 2011) and Travis Gusan (heavyweight in 2013).

"(Kline) is an amazing coach," said senior Zak Hughey, who is 19-7 on the season at 195. "I know he has some big shoes to fill because of DiSabato. He was an amazing coach, but (Kline) is doing a great job. There's a lot of things that we have to work on as a team, but he's doing great as a coach. He's not getting overwhelmed by it."

Davidson competed in the Division I, Region 6 team dual tournament Feb. 2 at Darby, losing to New Carlisle Tecumseh 46-30 in a first-round match.

Winning by pin against Tecumseh were Hughey at 195 (1 minute, 59 seconds), senior Luke DeWeese at 145 (:31) and freshman Dez Gartrell at 152 (4:22). DeWeese is 8-3 on the season and Gartrell is 11-9.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in the OCC-Central Division with league matches remaining against Marysville on Thursday, Feb. 7, and Dublin Coffman on Feb. 14.

Davidson then will prepare for a 10-team sectional Feb. 23 at Upper Arlington, where the top four finishers in each weight class advance to district March 1 and 2 at Darby.

"As we wind down, especially our senior leaders like Luke DeWeese, Zak Hughey and Jackson Sowers, those are the guys we're looking for and that we expect to win and make it into the district tournament and hopefully make some noise there," Kline said.

Sowers is 20-5 on the season at 138 and Dylan Evans is 14-10 at 170.

"We're definitely growing and rebuilding here," Kline said. "I'm just trying to introduce myself to these guys and grow it step by step. Sometimes it doesn't turn out the way we want, but I like to focus on the things that we do improve on and the things that we teach in practice."

Gymnasts gearing up for postseason

The gymnastics team will prepare for the postseason by competing in the OCC-Central meet Saturday, Feb. 9, at Thomas Worthington.

"I am very excited for the league meet," coach Carol Eskay said. "We are aiming high. It is going to be a tight competition and this team has every chance to finish near or at the top of the championship meet. It is going to be a great meet."

The Wildcats will compete at district Feb. 23 at Worthington Kilbourne.

Davidson finished fourth (128.375) in a seven-team meet Jan. 31 at home behind first-place Thornville Sheridan (141.625).

Nikia Scurlock led the Wildcats, finishing seventh in the all-around (33.725) and placing fifth on floor exercise (9.025).

"The team has been steadily improving during this season," Eskay said. "Many of the gymnasts have added new skills and difficulty and they continue to clean up all of their routines. They have been working very hard and it shows."

Boys basketball team gaining momentum

The boys basketball team looked to extend a five-game winning streak when it played Olentangy on Feb. 5.

The Wildcats were 14-3 overall before facing the Braves and are 5-3 in the OCC-Central.

Caleb Stimmel had 18 points, Jacob Drees scored 16, Christian Gillilan scored 11 and Carson Felicetty added 10 in a 63-60 win over visiting Springfield on Feb. 2. Gillilan had 15 points in a 48-39 win at Central Crossing in a league contest Feb. 1.

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Davidson boys basketball, girls basketball, gymnastics, swimming & diving and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 8 -- Home vs. Westland. The Wildcats defeated the Cougars 66-49 on Jan. 4.

Feb. 9 -- At Bradley

Feb. 12 -- At Walnut Ridge

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Feb. 8 -- At Westland. The Wildcats defeated the Cougars 91-17 on Jan. 4.

Feb. 16 -- Home vs. 28th-seeded Lancaster in first round of Division I district tournament. The Wildcats are seeded ninth of 45 teams.

GYMNASTICS

Feb. 9 -- OCC-Central meet at Thomas Worthington

Feb. 13 -- Home vs. Bradley, Darby and Dresden Tri-Valley

SWIMMING & DIVING

Feb. 9 -- Division I sectional at Upper Arlington. The winner of each event and 27 at-large qualifiers in each event based on times from the Central, East and Southeast sectional sites advance to district Feb. 15 at Ohio State. There is no diving at sectional.

WRESTLING

*Feb. 7 -- Home vs. Marysville

*League contest