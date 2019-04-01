Head Coach: Michael Haney (220-194, 17th season)



Assistant Coach: Ron Spears, Jesse Michel, Seth Childers, Jake Knapp, Phil Kaderle



2018 Record: 10-11 (4-6 Suburban American)



2018 Postseason: No. 6 Roosevelt fell in the Division I Hudson sectional finals to No. 3 Stow



Returning Letterwinners: Riley Day, Lucius Ivory, Bob Haney, Brandon Giunto, Nathan Ritchey, Zane Cramer, Chris Gavriloff, Devon Stahl, Zac Common, Matt Dile, Spencer Townend, Trevor Woodward, Zach Holman, Garrett Slippy, Kent Gordon, Alex Dabrowski, Kristian Daetwyler,



Overall: The Rough Riders have perhaps the deepest pitching staff they have ever had, led by Zac Common (5-2, 3.28 ERA) and Zane Cramer (1-2, 3.17 ERA). They’ll need it with a new three-game-a-week slate in a Suburban American that boasts three district champions and two state final four teams.



"This has the makings for one of the deepest staffs Roosevelt Park has ever seen," Haney said. "It will need to be with the new three-game-a-week round-robin Suburban League schedule."



Meanwhile, with Riley Day (.393) in center, Zac Common (.333) at short, Matt Dile (.397) at second and Nathan Ritchey (.300) at catcher, Roosevelt has a loaded lineup.



Infield: The Rough Riders boast a rock-solid infield, including .300 hitters at second, short and catcher. Junior shortstop Zac Common batted .333 last season with 18 runs and 15 steals, junior second baseman Matt Dile hit .397 with 17 RBIs and senior catcher Nathan Ritchey hit .300 with 16 RBIs and 14 runs.



"Common will lead off and is an excellent defender, while Dile was our most consistent hitter a season ago," Haney said. "Ritchey is a grinder behind the plate and does a great job controlling a diverse pitching staff."



Sophomore Kristian Daetwyler (.167) and Corpus Christi move-in Nathan Renkes, a junior, will man the hot corner, while juniors Spencer Townend (.210) and Garrett Slippy (.210) return at first. Slippy will help out behind the plate, senior Chris Gavriloff adds depth at first and junior Trevor Woodward will see time at DH.



Outfield: The Rough Riders have one of their very best in center, in Day, fresh off a .393 campaign, including seven doubles, three triples and 10 steals.



"He is a scary offensive threat and one of the top run producers in the league and will once again man the three-hole," Haney said.



Mount Union recruit Lucius Ivory, a senior, will start in right after hitting .220 last season with 10 steals. Senior Zane Cramer and sophomore Alex Dabrowski will handle left. Junior Kent Gordon will compete for time in the outfield as well as at designated hitter. Seniors Brandon Giunto and Devon Stahl and junior Zach Holman add depth to the Roosevelt outfield.



Pitching: Common is a superb ace for the Rough Riders, coming off a season in which he posted a 3.28 ERA with an impressive 37 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings. Cramer drew rave reviews last season, posting a 3.17 ERA and 35 punch-outs in 35 1/3 innings.



"Cramer was fantastic last season despite a (1-2) record, and will once again be a top of the rotation guy," Haney said.



Senior Bob Haney "has the stuff" to be a league starter or a closer, while Day and Townend have "shown flashes of dominance in their careers," with Day striking out 24 batters in 14 1/3 innings last year. Daetwyler and Renkes are also competing for starts for the Rough Riders.



Lucius Ivory returns as "one of the top relievers in the American Division" after posting a 2.71 ERA last year. Zach Holman performed well in the preseason while southpaw Devon Stahl brings a different look to the mound.