New Albany High School athletics director Richie Wildenhaus thinks the Eagles’ next girls basketball coach is the perfect fit for the team’s culture.

Phil Sikorski, who led Lakewood to Division II district runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017, was announced as the team’s new coach April 11.

“Phil has great basketball knowledge and he knows what it takes to be the guy in charge,” Wildenhaus said. “I like what he brings in to complement the culture we already have here, and our culture is unbelievably positive at this point. He has experience at building and elevating the feeder system in a one-high school environment like ours. We’re already on the same page in a lot of areas.”

Sikorski’s hire is pending school board approval.

Sikorski coached Lakewood from 2009-17 and was named district Coach of the Year in 2016.

He was an assistant coach with the Lancers last year and also was an assistant coach at Wittenberg from 2000-07.

Sikorski replaces Jeff Blunt, who resigned in February after going 89-76 overall and 52-34 in the OCC-Capital Division in seven seasons.

The Eagles went 11-12 overall and 4-6 in the league this past season, losing to Hilliard Davidson 59-52 in the first round of the Division I district tournament.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave