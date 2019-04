Haley Osborne pitched a perfect game for the Delaware Hayes High School softball team April 10 in a 10-0, six-inning win over visiting Worthington Kilbourne in an OCC-Cardinal Division contest.

Osborne, a junior, struck out 12 batters and helped her own cause by going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, as the Pacers improved to 9-3 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Cardinal.

Kilbourne fell to 0-10 overall and 0-4 in the league.

bemerine@thisweeknews.com

@Brad_ThisWeek