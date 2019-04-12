Adam Banks has been named Dublin Coffman High School girls basketball coach, pending school board approval.

A 2004 Dublin Scioto graduate who went on to graduate from Ohio State and earn a law degree from Western Michigan’s Thomas Cooley Law School, Banks served as an assistant boys coach for one season at Coffman and coached the Shamrocks’ freshman boys team for six seasons.

Banks takes over a girls program that went 188-41 in nine seasons under Bryan Patton, who stepped down March 14.

Patton guided the Shamrocks to their only Division I state tournament appearance in the 2013-14 season and a regional runner-up finish in 2016-17. This past season, Coffman went 22-3 and lost in a district semifinal.

“Adam has a passion for the game of basketball and is willing to put the time in that it takes to lead a championship program,” athletics director Duane Sheldon said. “Combine that with his engaging personality and drive to succeed, he’s a great fit to lead our young ladies at Coffman.”

